The Lofts at Watters Creek joined Apartment Association of Greater Dallas' month-long food drive. Residents and staff members at the Lofts at Watters Creek received over 800 items in donations.Not pictured are Angie Platten and Rosie Casale, who also helped organize the food drive.
Community members at Watters Creek in Alle came together to help end hunger throughout the month of September.
Between residents, Market Street, the Lofts at Watters Creek and the Watters Creek management office, around 1,400 items were collected.
The drive was started by the Apartment Association of Greater Dallas as a way to give back to the community. Being a part of the association, the Lofts at Watters Creek encouraged residents to participate in the food drive.
“We thought this would be a great opportunity to have the community participate and give back by doing this food drive,” said Taylor Abbruzese, director at the Lofts. "We have over 800 items donated. it was really exciting to know how much we were able to donate when we saw it all. It's exciting that we can give back to the community.”
Both Judie Dibbern and Joyce Boyce, residents at the Lofts, brought community members together to help garner more donations for the drive.
“When we found out the Apartment Association of Greater Dallas was going to be having their annual food drive, a group of us were asked if we could spearhead the drive and get some publicity and some boxes out,” Boyce said. “That's how it started. Canned goods started trickling in, boxes of cereal began showing up, Judie had another idea.”
After thinking through ideas, Dibbern suggested partnering with Market Street to create a more affordable way to garner donations.
“I was wondering if Market Street would be willing to go in and give us a discount price on cases,” Dibbern said. “If people could go in together, if they were four people and could only give $3 each for a case, then that's easier for a lot of elderly or fixed income people. I contacted Tanner and he agreed to work with us. We were elated. He fixed it all so people could come up and buy a case, pay for it, and their name would be put in a book, then he was going to wait until Monday, the 26th to order all the cases that were purchased.”
While working with Market Street, Dibbern and Boyce soon connected with Tangible Grace Fellowship Church.
“Some of our individuals gave to the drive, and our board ordered 12 of the cases by themselves,” Pastor Will Kemp said. "They immediately wanted to get on board and were very excited about it. We very much appreciate Market Street in general. When the weather is terrible, our kids will sometimes hang out here during service. We love Market Street a lot.”
While the original goal was to obtain 25 cases of food, Market Street received donations of 50 cases.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
