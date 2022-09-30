Community members at Watters Creek in Alle came together to help end hunger throughout the month of September.

Between residents, Market Street, the Lofts at Watters Creek and the Watters Creek management office, around 1,400 items were collected.

Food Drive 2.jpg

Residents from the Lofts at Watters Creek partnered with Market Street to garner more food donations. 

