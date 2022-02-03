Today

Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. High near 25F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. High 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.