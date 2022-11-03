Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: November 3, 2022 @ 6:59 pm
The final hours of early voting are fast approaching and the Nov. 8 election day is just around the corner.
Here are a few things to know before and after heading to the polls:
Early voting
Early voting is open now through 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.
According to county documents, Collin County registered voters may vote at any early voting location. For a list of Collin County early voting locations, visit tinyurl.com/3j35hdjy
Where to vote on election day
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day, Nov. 8.
A full list of Collin County polling locations and wait times can be found at tinyurl.com/4h5x42ns
Polling locations in Allen include:
Allen ISD Service Center at 1451 North Watters Rd.
Allen Municipal Courts Facility at 301 Century Pkwy.
Chandler Elementary School at 1000 Water Oak Dr.
Christ the Servant Lutheran Church at 821 S Greenville Ave.
Curtis Middle School at 1530 Rivercrest Blvd.
Ereckson Middle School at 450 Tatum Drive
Evans Elementary School at 1225 Walnut Springs Drive
Ford Middle School at 630 Park Place Drive
Lovejoy ISD Administration Building at 259 Country Club Rd
Preston Elementary School at 2455 Hilliard Drive
What am I voting for?
For the Nov. 8 election, citizens will be casting votes for Texas Governor, Attorney General, state representative positions and more.
Collin County voters can access a full sample ballot for your address at tinyurl.com/bdd7p6av
Where can I find results?
Collin County posts election results at collincountytx.gov/elections/election_results/Pages/default.aspx
The Texas Secretary of State hosts election results at sos.state.tx.us/elections/historical/index.shtml
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
