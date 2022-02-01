Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Ice accumulations of one tenth to one third of an inch are possible. Total snow and/or sleet accumulations up to 3 inches are possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult on elevated bridges, overpasses, and roadways. Hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes Thursday and Friday. Wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&