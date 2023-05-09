US-NEWS-DALLAS-SHOOTING-GET

Law enforcement works the scene on the day after a shooting at Allen Premium Outlets on Sunday in Allen. According to reports, a shooter opened fire at the outlet mall, killing eight people. The shooter was then killed by an Allen Police officer responding to an unrelated call.

 Stewart F. House/Getty Images/TNS

The man who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall reportedly wore extremist insignia, posted misogynistic screeds and praised Nazis online. Here’s what you need to know about the shooter and his apparent ties to ongoing right-wing mass violence.

On Sunday, The Washington Post reported that Mauricio Garcia, who was killed by police during Saturday’s attack at Allen Premium Outlets, was wearing a patch that said “RWDS” — an acronym for “right wing death squad.” Law enforcement groups are also probing Garcia’s potential ties to white supremacist and extremist groups, though they have not yet determined a motive for the attack.

