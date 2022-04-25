Two amendments to Texas’s state constitution will be on the ballot on May 7.
The addition of both of these amendments was authorized by the Texas State Legislature via joint resolutions. A simple majority approval from voters would mean the current Texas Constitution has been amended 517 times since being drafted in 1876.
Here is a breakdown of what the language of these ballot propositions say and what they mean.
Proposition 1
What it says: "The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead."
What it means: In short, this amendment would lower the property tax rate for elderly and disabled homeowners in Texas.
Homeowners in Texas who meet this criteria have a ceiling for the taxes they pay for maintenance and operation expenses for elementary and secondary public schools. Complexities of this tax ceiling have rendered homeowners who are disabled and/or over the age of 65 unqualified to benefit from tax reductions that were passed into law by the Texas State Legislature in 2019.
This amendment would essentially extend this tax relief to them.
Proposition 2
What it says: "The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000."
What it means: Homeowners who experience financial hardship as a result of the death of a spouse have legal recourse that makes it unlawful for creditors to sell a debtor’s home. This feature, called “homestead exemption,” can also provide tax relief to these widowed homeowners.
State law has a limit for the amount of market value homeowners are able to reduce from their homes when paying school property taxes: $25,000. This constitutional amendment would increase the limit to $40,000.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
