In a move that attracted ire from Texans, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) asked residents of the state to reduce as much electricity use as possible until Friday, as blistering summer heat has spurred demand for air conditioning, thereby adding strain on the governing body’s statewide power grid.
These recommended conservation efforts include setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, scaling back on use of large appliances such as ovens and washing machines and turning off lights and pool pumps.
This news reminded many of the rolling power blackouts that happened in February as a result of Winter Storm Uri, whose impact researchers are still trying to understand. Uri affected thousands of Allen residents in particular, as some had to stay in warming centers over the duration of the storm.
So what happens locally if rotating power outages happen again? Will there be any “cooling centers” acting as counterparts to the warming centers operated by nonprofits, religious organizations and government entities?
“Right now, we don’t have any plans for cooling centers,” explained Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd. “But if [lengthy blackouts] occur, then yes, we would work with some of our community partners to identify the need and set up cooling centers if necessary.”
This scenario, Boyd said, hinges on uncertain outcomes.
“It’s difficult to plan for, because as we’ve learned, we don’t really know exactly what’s going to happen, so we kind of have to have all options on the table from cooling stations to understanding that people may be able to be OK with leaving their windows open and having fans blowing,” he said, while also cautioning residents to be mindful when using alternative power sources such as cars and generators, as indoor use of them can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.
Still, he contended, “If you’ve lived in Texas for any length of time, you understand the importance of air condition, so I think it would be pretty miserable regardless.”
