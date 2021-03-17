Collin County has taken a step back from its middleman role in vaccine disbursement.
“We’re at an interesting crossroads,” Collin County Administrator Bill Bilyeu told commissioners on March 8.
The county had just 10,455 people left on its vaccine waiting list at that point—a figure that could likely be whittled down over the next few days. Added to that was the 20% response rate that the county had been seeing over the previous couple of weeks when providers reached out to those on the waitlist.
“We feel that’s because they’ve gotten their doses elsewhere,” Bilyeu said.
He added that COVID-19 vaccines are becoming more widely available.
With those facts and figures on the table, the county administrator recommended transitioning to a first-come-first-serve basis. Bilyeu said those who sign up through Curative Medical Associates, the company contracted by Collin County to coordinate vaccine rollout, would interact directly with Curative and that their medical information would be with the company.
“It wouldn’t get lost through the third-party middleman, which is what we have now,” he said.
Curative vaccine appointments for the next week are now being made available on the county website. The website also includes links that direct residents to other vaccine providers including the cities of Frisco, McKinney and Murphy, as well as Baylor Scott & White and Texas Health Resources.
With some people having scheduling conflicts when their number does finally come up, Bilyeu said the new method gives them the ability to know with certainty when their appointment will be.
“What this matches up with is more vaccine being available in the marketplace and then also meeting what people’s needs are, being able to choose which type of vaccine they receive,” he said.
The proposed transition received approval from Collin County’s commissioners.
Commissioners have previously contended that large-scale vaccine rollout was not originally intended to be handled by the county, but that it had to quickly pivot to coordinating a larger scale of public vaccine rollout when the state changed its method by establishing vaccination hubs.
The county established its online waitlist on Jan. 5 and within hours announced a partnership with multiple cities in an effort to unify vaccine rollout procedures. Within about a month, the list was overrun with over 271,000 sign-ups, and the Commissioners Court unanimously voted to temporarily suspend sign-ups in early February.
By March 12, the county website had been changed to reflect the transition to a first-come-first-serve model. Appointments with Curative are slated to be open every Friday at 10 a.m.
On Monday, Bilyeu told commissioners that the waitlist had been worked through and that the new website changes had gone successfully.
He added that as of Monday, approximately 49,000 people had clicked on the link to sign up for an appointment through Curative. There were 5,000 appointments available through Curative for the week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.