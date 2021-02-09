The Collin County Commissioners Court on Monday voted unanimously to temporarily suspend new sign-ups for its vaccine wait list.
The vote came after County Administrator Bill Bilyeu discussed struggles regarding the wait list with the court.
“We had no idea the amount of work that was involved,” he said.
Bilyeu mentioned people who had been entering themselves multiple times, who were unable to remember how they spelled things and who were trying to figure out how to contact the agency they had been transferred to. As of Monday afternoon, the county’s list had over 271,000 registered, he said.
The county’s list was open to anyone who wanted to register for a vaccine as part of a requirement for vaccine hubs. Those who did register with Collin County had to establish that they were in phases 1A or 1B for vaccine rollout as distinguished by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
“There has been some confusion or some discussion out of other entities outside of Collin County encouraging people that are not 1As or 1Bs to go ahead and join the list, which then pushes people that are 1As and 1Bs behind them,” Bilyeu said.
Collin County Judge Chris Hill said he was in favor of temporarily suspending new sign-ups on the list, adding that doing so would not mean vaccine services would stop.
“In fact we’re hoping to even go faster with all the improvements we’ve made and with additional doses that we hope will be supplied soon,” Hill said. “We’ll continue to work through the list as quickly as we can.”
He added that the next person to sign up that day would likely have to wait months before being served. He also said the city of McKinney supported the idea of temporarily suspending the sign-up process.
“We know there are other people who haven’t signed up yet that want to sign up in the future,” Hill said. “It would simply be a temporary suspension of the list while we make some progress.”
Commissioner Cheryl Williams said she agreed.
“We’ve got to encourage people to look elsewhere,” she said. “The state of Texas has not given us any indication that we’re going to get significantly more vaccines.”
She added that originally, Collin County had not been intended to provide vaccine to the public. The county had at first been solely responsible for getting vaccine to first responders, she said. However, the state had changed its method and decided to create hubs, which counties and cities were not able to prepare for, Williams said.
“We had hoped that with all of the cities involved, we would be able to create a single wait list for the county where everybody (would) work from that wait list,” she said. “Unfortunately, only one entity, the city of McKinney, has agreed to work from the county wait list. So people are already having to put their names on multiple lists.”
Hill said the county had moved through its wait list more quickly in the last two weeks compared to two weeks prior. He said that was due to the deactivation of duplicate accounts and due to people on the list receiving a vaccine from another provider by the time the county gets to them.
“We think that’s probably going to happen at an even greater rate in the future as we get deeper in the list and all providers have more doses to give out,” Hill said.
Commissioner Darrell Hale said the county needed more vaccine shipments.
“It’s not like we can go out and place an order for it ourselves,” he said. “We have to depend on the state delivering it in to us, so I’m going to continue to call for the state to deliver more vaccine to us, because we’re just not going to get through the list fast enough unless they do.”
Near the end of the discussion, Hill pointed out that over 150 more people had added their names to the county list.
A link to the county’s wait list page now reads a disclaimer: “With the limited number of vaccine doses received by the county to-date and expectation of this trend continuing, the Commissioners Court voted on Feb. 8, 2021, to temporarily suspend any additions to the Collin County COVID-19 wait list. Collin County remains committed to vaccinating the more than a quarter of a million residents already registered on this list and looks forward to serving the remaining public as availability increases.
“Collin County will continue to work with Texas state leadership to dramatically increase the supply of vaccines into the county. Based on our limited supply, we encourage residents to seek vaccines from other sources, such as hospitals, doctors' offices, pharmacies and other COVID-19 vaccine hubs within and around Collin County.”
