The story of Allen Heritage Village stretches back to1996, but project improvements are slated to be complete by summer 2023, giving the space a new future.
On Tuesday, Allen city officials gathered at a City Council work session to discuss the state of play for facilities slated for improvements at Allen Heritage Village, an initiative that began as a response to the local community wanting to preserve Allen history amid rapid development.
Visions for the village include providing a learning center for children and families, serving as a tourist destination and also acting as a source of community pride, Assistant City Manager Rebecca Vice said.
Work to finalize the village would include work on five structures: a farmhouse, a tenant house, a tool shed, a pavilion and a historic barn that would be transported from Anna to Allen.
The Tuesday discussions included how some of the facilities could be used to host bridal showers, weddings, tea parties and other events as a way to generate revenue.
“Right now here in our town, it’s hard to find a facility to go do a little small tea party or even a wedding,” Mayor Pro Tem Baine Brooks said. “We don’t have those venues, and we’re seeing some come in downtown, but for the most part it’s not there, and I think this is an opportunity.”
Plans include implementing a $150,000 prefabricated pavilion, which Parks and Recreation Director Kate Meacham said is currently under contract. The structure will allow for events like weddings to take place, she said.
In addition, the city is looking to relocate a historic barn that is currently in Anna to the Allen Heritage Village, which Meacham said would be disassembled, taken to Allen and then reassembled. The barn would be able to include a classroom space, she said.
Meacham said originally, the plan had been to pursue acquiring a prefabricated barn similar to the pavilion, but the guild had brought up the idea of using the historic barn in Anna.
“After going through a lot of different steps to investigate it, we definitely felt this was the better route to go, having a true historically significant piece of history to put on the land versus another prefabricated barn,” she said.
A schedule presented by Meacham indicates proposals for the barn project were received and scored in January, and the City Council is scheduled to consider awarding a contract on Feb. 22. The barn would then be transported to Allen in March and assembled over a period of four months starting in April.
Meacham also said work on a historic yellow farmhouse house, dubbed the Lane-Carroll House, is underway, as the city works with the Allen Heritage Guild to ensure historical significance.
According to the guild webpage, a top priority is to restore the house and furnish it to reflect Texas farm life during the Great Depression.
According to the presented schedule, work is currently underway on construction documents, with the award of a contract scheduled for August. Construction would then begin on the village project in September with slated completion for June or July of 2023.
“I will say there has been a lot of work put into this over many years, and we’re kind of in the red zone right now and it would be good to get across that goal line and finish it,” Mayor Ken Fulk said.
