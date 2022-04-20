A trip to Hobby Lobby eventually paved the way for a charitable movement.
Allen resident Ariel Biholar was inspired to make homemade wreaths after seeing members of a Facebook group called “We Are Ukraine” share pictures of them. A core facet of Ukrainian culture, wreaths have traditionally been worn by young, unmarried women as a symbol of purity.
While traditionally worn during festivals or holy days, Ukrainians donned wreaths on a more routine basis in 2014 amid the Ukrainian Revolution in efforts to keep the nation’s culture alive and vibrant.
Biholar says she seeks to accomplish the same thing with her homemade wreaths, which she is selling to raise money for the Ukrainian Red Cross.
“Right now, it’s more important than anything to keep the Ukrainian culture alive and thriving, because it is such a rich culture that has been overshadowed by Russia for so many years,” she said.
Biholar is a second-generation Canadian who moved to Plano in 1997, but Ukraine’s culture and history remains a fundamental part of who she is. Her gedo (grandfather) was born in 1922 in the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic, which became a constituent republic of the Soviet Union after the Bolsheviks and Poles became the victors in Ukraine’s 1917 Revolutionary War.
When the Soviet government seized his family’s farm land and drafted his siblings in World War II, Biholar’s grandfather joined the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, a paramilitary organization which engaged in guerilla warfare against the Soviet Union, Poland and Nazi Germany. He was later captured by Russian troops and incarcerated in a labor camp that was eventually seized by the Germans. While a prisoner of Nazi Germany, he was brought into a concentration camp and later given an option to fight in the eastern front as an alternative to his continued imprisonment.
After the United States occupied Germany, her grandfather applied for refugee status and moved to Venezuela in 1945, and Canada in 1955.
“We learn in school about the Holocaust and World War II and the Germans and the Nazis and stuff, but we often neglect what Russia did to the Ukrainians,” Biholar said. “You can ask almost anybody, and they’ve never heard of Holodomor [a man-made famine that killed at least 3.3 million Ukrainians and is considered by some scholars and analysts to be genocide on the Soviet Union’s part.]”
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine rekindles this history for many Ukrainians, but Biholar’s message amid the turmoil is to have hope and continue supporting those affected by the war.
“It makes me happy to see the wreaths on peoples doors, to see that they support Ukraine and the people suffering,” she said. “My hope is that the war ends before I finish selling all the wreaths.”
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.