A man was sentenced to 50 years in prison after a Collin County jury found him guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.
Authorities say 37-year-old Justin Stricklin, a Gainesville resident who worked in Allen, sexually abused minors in his capacity as an X-ray technician for medical diagnostic company Envision Imaging. The District Attorney’s Office said in a statement that Envision placed Stricklin on administrative leave and later placed him on “active status with no restrictions.”
Envision could not immediately be reached for comment regarding Stricklin’s employment with the company.
Stricklin was indicted by a grand jury five times between 2019 and 2021. He was indicted in February 2019 for continuous sexual abuse of a child and in April 2019 for indecency with a child by sexual contact. He was further indicted three times in September 2021 for continuous sexual abuse of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
Court documents indicate that a jury convicted Stricklin on Oct. 21 of continuous sexual abuse of a child for acts of sexual abuse authorities say took place between December 2015 and November 2016. One victim was eight-years-old, and another was 11.
Police in Allen investigated the case, and the victims were brought to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County for a forensic interview.
Some of the cases against Stricklin are still pending, court records reveal. In addition to serving 50 years without the possibility of parole, Stricklin will also be required to register as a sex offender.
