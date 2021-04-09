*Allison Lassahn
LISD Board of Trustees, Place 2
Occupation: Consultant
Number of years in the district: 20 years
What is the biggest challenge facing the district and how would you help solve it?
I believe that school funding will continue to be a challenge until our state establishes a better way to fund schools. The state funding formulas are so complicated that even months after the legislature passes a new law, districts are still struggling to figure out how to apply the law. Each year a larger chunk of our taxes go back to the state as recapture dollars, this year it is estimated to be 32 million dollars. The best way that the school board can help solve this problem is to keep telling our story to our state representatives and state senators. We have to cultivate positive relationships with them so that they can understand the struggles or the district.
What are three priorities the board should advocate for from local lawmakers?
Each legislative session the LISD Board puts together a list of priorities. I think they are all important, and most of them revolve around adequate funding for our schools. Specifically, for things like school safety, mental health and wellness resources, funding for districts that choose to create full-time, online options for students, just to name a few. We also advocate for a more comprehensive accountability system, because we know our kids are so much more than a test score.
Personally, the LISD priority that is most important in my opinion is “support sustainable state funding for HB 3 and dedicated funding for full-day Pre-K; oppose any cuts to school district funding.” This legislation that was passed in 2019 was incomplete in my opinion. They attempted to address school funding but did not fix anything. They also need to stop unfunded mandates. Legislators mandated full-day Pre-K but did not fund it. You can read more about those LISD legislative priorities at lisd.net/legislativepriorities.
What program(s) should the district consider pursuing, expanding or eliminating?
It is important for any organization to evaluate programs for their validity and purpose. I think LISD provides opportunities for all students to thrive, no matter their interest. Our district constantly evaluates our programs and gets feedback from students, parents, community members and other key stakeholders about how to best serve our students. Because we review and evaluate programs regularly, I am not sure I believe much needs to change as far as new programs or eliminating programs.
What are the biggest obstacles students are facing, and how would you address those?
The mental health of students, especially in the midst of COVID, is something we need to focus on. I am proud that LISD has been ahead of the curve with that in so many ways, and our counseling department is recognized across the state for its outstanding work in our schools. In addition, 11% of our student population are in special education. The needs of all of our students are increasing each year for those both in and out of special education. Funding is definitely an issue, but I am committed to finding ways to get all students what they need.
What are your ideas to address the district’s budget issues?
I would like to note that I do not believe LISD has any budget issues because we have been fiscally responsible for many, many years. We have top notch financial staff that help guide the board to make fiscally sound decisions. We have a healthy fund balance and will be able to weather any budget shortfalls in an orderly manner. However, our state should provide adequate funding for schools would reduce budget issues in the future.
What is your history of involvement in the district?
I was elected to the school board in May of 2018 and I am serving my second year as board secretary. Prior to this, I was a member of several district level committees including the Community Bond Committee, the District Leadership Team and the Facilities Advisory Committee. I completed the LISD Inside program in 2015. I was the Founders Day chair for the LISD Council of PTAs for the 2016-17 school year. I have also served on the board of four different PTAs within LISD and is currently serving as the second VP of membership for the Marcus High School PTA. My husband and I have two boys in LISD schools.
