Amit Dharia
Place: City Council, Place 4
Occupation: Owner of a contract R&D and plastics testing lab
Number of years in the city: 23 years and five months
What is the biggest issue facing the city, and how would you address it?
The city's growing borrowing, expected loss in sales revenue due to the new law concerns me, but affordable housing, the real issue, is the biggest problem. A limited supply of land and homes, escalating home prices and overall high property taxes and relatively lower home exemption may drive out some mature residents and price out the millennials. I have suggested a no-new revenue tax rate and capping the appraised values. Texas is a non-disclosure state, meaning home sales prices are not disclosed. The non-disclosure is a state issue, but we must change it. They are not disclosing price fuels unnecessary price increases. For example, people moving from California and New Jersey find our real estate cheap and pays higher prices. Disclosure will also bring in some fees as revenue.
The city is maturing, and we will need more revenue in maintenance.
We need $1.5 to 2 million of cost-cutting to increase homestead exemption.
Is the city spending money in the right areas? If not, what should change?
Yes and no. We need to spend on needs and less on wants. Many of the “must” projects will be funded by new borrowing. We have a good rating, and we can borrow at low rates, but this may not stay. The city is maturing and in coming years will require more funds in maintenance and repair. A large chunk of the city's budget is in salary and benefits and mostly safety-related. It is essential to look after the safety of the citizens – first and foremost. However, we need to review if we are not spending more than we need to.
We overspent in building an art center. I love having an art center in the city. I am a regular at Old Coppell Theater and always felt a need for one. But it is an expensive project. Even though it is supported by fees and revenue generated by the art center and not by the taxpayers, it is doubtful that it will be able to do so, at least not soon. We also may lose sales revenue if the new law takes effect. Our property taxes are already high. So, either we increase the revenue or decrease the services.
What should the city do to maintain its quality of life despite financial challenges?
In business, when revenue drops, there are four options: (1) cut unnecessary cost, (2) increase the price of a widget (not a good time to do that in financially adverse times), (3) sell the same device but with fewer options, (4) Increase service fees or decrease services
We need more from the commercial properties in terms of property taxes and sales taxes. We need more retail businesses which cater to local people. We need to make homes affordable and increase the number of tax-paying residents. People want to move to Coppell, but housing is not affordable for many, and there are not many multi-dwelling properties.
Coppell also does not have any facility where a large conference can be held. Many small cities thrive on such a transient customer base. We need to work with high-tech corporations to build a research park (similar to the Research Triangle) instead of warehousing facilities.
What is your history of involvement in the city?
As a self-employed small business owner, I could not find time to do any volunteer work. However, at a stage of my life, I can use my skills set in service. I say there are four phases of life: learning, earning, serving and seeking nirvana. I am entering the third stage.
Thus far, my only involvement is through my direct efforts in proposing multi-stream recycling, which will decrease waste going to landfill. I had proposed creating a private business to buy pre-sorted trash for cash and to use a citizen volunteer group to support it initially. After a year or so, projection showed that it could be self-supporting. However, the city has a contract with Republic Recycling and found that it will be costly. I propose taking a vote on it. From my one-on-one talking, I find residents very supportive of it.
Anything else you would like to add?
I am an out-of-box thinker and a consummate learner. I am also data-driven and look at every challenge as a project. Despite my career in R&D, I can speak and work with people at all levels – from CEOs down to floor level. I research subjects, listened to everyone involved.
I have lived in two very different countries and cultures. I came to the U.S. with a scholarship for a semester's tuition, a month's worth of money for lodging and boarding, and English as a second language; I self-supported my entire education. I know the pain new immigrants and minorities feel. Coppell has nearly 30% residents from southeast and far east Asia, Europe and the Americas. I want to bring people together by my "Know your Neighbor" initiative. We cannot move forward just by accepting diversity – we have to have an inclusive diversity mentality – every person matters. At the door meetings, I urge people to vote, research issues and question their elected officials. We cannot have a hands-off approach to democracy. You cannot have a vibrant living if everyone is not enjoying it.
I want to make this a contest of ideas and not popularity.
