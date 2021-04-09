Annette Reese
Carrollton City Council, Place 5
Occupation: Specially designed instruction teacher
Number of years in the city: 33 years
What is the biggest challenge facing Carrollton, and how would you address it?
The greatest need of our community is the maintenance and improvement of an aging infrastructure with limited capital funds on a city that is almost built out. To provide for that need, we need continued economic and population growth. As a City Council member, I will continue to promote the vast assets and amenities of our city, and make balanced decisions that encourage economic and population growth.
What should be the priorities as Carrollton continues to redevelop?
To provide a safe and maintained infrastructure, provide diversity in housing options, neighborhood enhancement options, greenspaces, community amenities, community events that embrace diversity, provide safety through support and partnerships with law enforcement, and continue to look for ways to improve and meet the needs of the residents and businesses within our city.
Is the city spending money in the right areas? If not, what would you change?
Carrollton is spending money in the right areas by focusing on quality of life through but not limited to: enhanced community involvement through programs and activities, diversity in housing options, attracting new businesses and economic growth, safety through law enforcement and community partnership, neighborhood revitalization programs, infrastructure repair and maintenance, and most importantly, providing services and programs that support lower income families. That doesn’t mean to say we should ever be complacent. As the needs of the community evolve, the city also needs to evolve to meet those needs and always look for additional opportunities to be a city for “all people.”
Are there any needs in the city not being met?
Carrollton has many features and amenities that contribute to a high quality of life for its residents. I don’t believe there are any needs not being met. However, we do need to make sure that we are constantly assessing the needs (and wants) of the citizens to best serve everyone. Through a city-wide revitalization program, Carrollton has been careful to consider the diverse population that would use parks and green spaces. Carrollton has many community developments to connect neighbors and neighborhoods. There are programs or services such as Carrollton Cares, the Community Development Block Grant program, The Neighborhood Improvement in Action (IMPACT), Neighborhood Empowerment Zones, and the Neighborhood Partnership Office. These community development services have multiple services within them that focus on specific target needs. These opportunities for the city to help its residents and promote neighbor helping neighbor are vital to keeping our neighborhoods attractive and connected. Carrollton also offers a variety of housing options from the first apartment to higher end single family homes. While there are many programs in place to meet the needs of a vast and diverse population, we must always look towards improving.
What is your history of involvement in the city?
*Parks and Recreation Board for five years (the last two years I was appointed board chair)
*Metrocrest Services Volunteer for over 20 years - food bank, school supply distribution, thrift store, Santa helper, painting houses, at the Christmas store, individual fundraising events like 10Ks and Greek Food Festival
*The Giving Garden of Carrollton – the need for fresh vegetables and fruits is great and many lower income citizens do not have access or means to get these things. I have grown and donated over 12 different types of vegetables and the Garden donated over 4,400 pounds of food last year.
*Villages of Greenway Park HOA - Board member for four years, Social Committee member (organized HOA family events but also organized food, clothing, and school supply collections), volunteer hours for the Neighborhood Enhancement Matching Grant Program (NEMGP) through the Carrollton Neighborhood Partnership office *The Big Event sponsored by Lewisville Independent School District – this only ran for two years – we cleaned the yard of an elderly couple and another year we cleaned up trash along a river
*Church (located in Carrollton) volunteer in the nursery and preschool area for over 12th years
*Many other volunteering opportunities as they arise.
Why should people vote for you?
My goal as a City Council member is to truly be a public servant that represents all citizens in a balanced and equitable way. I have lived, worked, raised two children, worshipped, volunteered, and played in Carrollton since 1988. I have experienced many amenities that Carrollton offers and want to make sure that current and future citizens have the same opportunity (and more) in a safe, well-maintained city that we proudly call “home.” I am well-vested in this wonderful community, want the best for this community, and truly have the best interest of the citizens at heart.
Anything else you would like to add?
We have raised our children to understand and appreciate all the things for which we have been blessed. Therefore, we strongly believe in volunteering and serving others to connect us all as a community and as fellow human beings. As a City Council member, I will continue those values when serving the community by making balanced and equitable decisions.
