What are the most pressing issues facing the city, and how do you plan to address them?
Recover from the pandemic - In January, when it became clear that Collin and Denton counties were being shortchanged on vaccine allocation, I requested a special meeting of the Council where we passed a resolution calling on the Department of State Health Services to remedy the allocation issue. I will continue to advocate for our community.
Support police, fire and EMS – I will always fully resource our first responders. I’m honored to be endorsed for re-election by the Plano Police Association and the Plano Firefighters Association.
Keep Plano a thriving suburban community – Plano must focus on land uses that are consistent with the suburban character of the community that we all know and love, limiting high-density development.
Low taxes, great city services – As a councilmember, I have successfully advocated for property tax relief. We have achieved this while maintaining excellent City services and even hiring additional City employees when needed.
How do you feel about the city’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic since its inception? How do you think it should respond to Gov. Abbott’s recent executive order?
I think that the city’s response to the pandemic has been excellent, especially considering the number of difficult decisions we had to quickly make with incomplete information in a rapidly-changing environment. Currently, our focus is on vaccination and that is going well.
I have advocated for equitable vaccine distribution to our community. In January, when it became clear that Collin and Denton counties were being shortchanged on vaccine allocation in proportion to their percentage of the State population, I requested a special meeting of the council where we passed a resolution calling on the Department of State Health Services to remedy the allocation issue. Significant progress has been made.
The city has also worked hard to help small businesses cope with the economic fallout of the pandemic. For example, when businesses were reopening after the statewide shutdown of many types of businesses, the City of Plano made sure that administrative red tape would not slow down the reopening process.
The City of Plano is following Gov. Abbott’s recent executive order.
What are your thoughts on the previous Plano Tomorrow plan and its surrounding controversy?
With our remaining land, Plano must focus on land uses that are consistent with the suburban character of the community we all know and love, limiting high-density development. Land use decisions we make must further the twin goals of keeping Plano both a thriving, suburban community and a global economic leader.
During my time on council, I have taken sensible steps to limit and manage density, including the repeal of the Plano Tomorrow Plan. I believe that, if fully implemented, the Plano Tomorrow Plan would have resulted in too much high-density development throughout Plano. As a council, we unanimously repealed the controversial Plano Tomorrow Plan and fully committed to the Comprehensive Plan Review Committee process that we had already initiated. This process, which is approaching completion, will help to unify our community and sketch out a plan for land use that can guide us into the coming decades. It will meaningfully limit density, while continuing to harness Plano’s economic momentum.
On council, I have worked to ensure that new development continues on the same trajectory that has made Plano so successful and does not depart dramatically upward. At the same time, we have pursued needed revitalization, like the redevelopment of Collin Creek Mall – which prevented the mall from becoming a blighted, vacant shell that would have been a magnet for vandalism and crime. The surrounding neighborhoods overwhelmingly supported this redevelopment, understanding how further deterioration of the mall would have negatively impacted those neighborhoods.
I will continue to advocate for a suburban Plano with vibrant neighborhoods, while pursuing needed revitalization and recruiting high-quality employers to Plano.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
As Deputy Mayor Pro Tem, a position to which my colleagues on the City Council elected me in 2019, I have helped lead our community through a pandemic, an economic roller coaster and a winter storm. I believe that the experience I’ve gained serving you on the City Council these past four years and successfully confronting a wide variety of challenges is a core competency that I would utilize on your behalf if you re-elect me to lead our community for another four years. New council members experience a steep learning curve when joining the council, a hill which I have now already climbed. In these challenging times, we need a critical mass of council members who are experienced.
I think that listening is a key trait in an elected official and I work hard to listen to Plano residents, recognizing that I work for you. I believe that my work ethic, preparation and commitment to doing a good job for the people of Plano have helped me to be effective on the City Council. My belief in accountable, responsive and transparent government also aids in providing the type of government that the people of our great City of Excellence deserve. I am proud that my hard work and thoughtful approach to governance have earned me the support of the Plano Police Association, the Plano Firefighters Association and many others.
I also pride myself on integrity. I believe that it is important that the City Council be beyond even the appearance of improper influence, so I am proud to have voted for a new city ordinance that requires council members to recuse themselves from a vote in which someone who gave more than $1,000 to their campaign has a direct financial interest.
I have long been active in nonprofits and ministries in and around our community. Moreover, my professional experience as an attorney gives me a valuable perspective to add to the council. I have argued a number of high-profile cases, including in the Texas Supreme Court and the US Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. For six years in a row, I have been recognized as a “Rising Star” (top lawyer 40 or under) by Texas Super Lawyers – a recognition earned by only 2.5% of licensed Texas attorneys.
Finally, as a lifelong Planoite, I can draw on my knowledge of where we have been in guiding us to where we are going. I passionately love Plano – my hometown – and want to continue using my talent and energy to keep it excellent.
