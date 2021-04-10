Place you are seeking: McKinney City Council At-Large
Number of years in the city: 15
Occupation: Educator
What is the biggest issue facing McKinney, and how would you address it?
The biggest issue is sound leadership. This will solve many of these other issues. I am a firm believer in the citizens of this community and recognize the plethora of gifted people we have in our community. I believe in limited government and more liberty for our businesses and citizens. I look to instill confidence in our city government by being fair minded and respectful.
How should the city handle future growth and development?
I personally believe we need to restructure our growth. I am not against progress, development or growth. Yet it needs to be viable, desirable and beneficial to the current citizens. I am not one who believes we need to make McKinney a part of the Dallas urban sprawl. We have been a unique community with wonderful space. Then, in the last four to five years, it seems as if the vultures of development want to make us a concrete jungle that looks like everywhere else. Building is one thing, but maintaining is a whole other thing. I believe we are out-growing our viability in the long term for short term gain.
Is McKinney heading in the right direction as a city? Why or why not?
Yes and no. Some areas like library programs and improving the downtown area have been great. This past summer showed we need better communication and better leadership from our council. Seeing a disregard for the citizens of McKinney by the council was discouraging.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
I would say generally no. I am a firm believer in smaller and smarter government. Every funded project is exciting and sold as a great thing, but in the end at what expense. Every tax dollar is at the cost of its citizens. I believe in funding critical areas that benefit the majority of the residents of McKinney. I also believe in partnering with the great people, businesses and groups in McKinney to encourage them to make McKinney a better place.
What is your history of community involvement in the city/area?
I am an educator, volunteer soccer coach (when my children played soccer), artist, and attempted to educate fellow residents on the visual meaning of the Throckmorton sculpture. Volunteer with 4H.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
There may be some who want an egoist who has worked his way up through the system, is vetted by the power brokers of our community in order to serve the purpose of the powerful, or atleast act with benign neglect, as their elected officials. For them I would not be the best candidate.
I am a disabled veteran who at 17 signed with the United States Army Infantry as a reservist and I was a member of the University of Tulsa Football team. These two experiences taught me to serve something greater than myself. I also learned teamwork, discipline, leadership, and how to expect the best while planning for the worst.
I am a dark horse altruistic candidate, a common man with a plan to serve the best interest of the greater community. I am the best candidate for those who believe in small government, planning for a viable future, preserving history, and making all of McKinney better not bigger.
