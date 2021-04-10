Place you are seeking: McKinney City Council At Large
Number of years in the city: 28
Occupation: Attorney
What is the biggest issue facing McKinney, and how would you address it?
The biggest issue facing McKinney is housing that is affordable for the workforce and for young families and young professionals. The city will not continue to thrive if there is not a new generation of young families to take up the reins, and currently it is difficult for young families/young professionals to find suitable housing. We also cannot continue to attract the best employers without having adequate services to take care of the companies relocating here. We can solve these problems by requiring allotments in any future multi-family projects and by public/private partnerships to create affordable single family homes.
How should the city handle future growth and development?
McKinney needs to continue to attract large employers and corporate headquarters in order to increase the commercial tax base to reduce the residential tax rate. We have lowered that tax rate all four years I have been in office. The 2040 plan that was prepared while I have been in office sets out the framework for McKinney to become a much larger city and still maintain the quality of life people in McKinney have come to know and love. We continue to address traffic and are engaged in developing additional roadways to help handle the load of a growing community.
Is McKinney heading in the right direction as a city? Why or why not?
McKinney has seen commercial growth of 70% since I took office in 2017, and we have lowered the residential tax rate in each of those four years. We have added employment opportunities by landing Independent Financial, Cirrus Aircraft, Paccar a division of DynaCraft, expansion of Raytheon, Moss Construction, RPMx, Hub 121 and other companies. We have also added or updated several parks and open spaces for the citizens of McKinney during my term. believe McKinney is headed in the right direction and is poised for a very bright future.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
Yes, McKinney is spending money in the right places, which was demonstrated by the bond election that we held in 2019 giving the city the capacity to invest another $350,000,000 into projects that were approved by a committee made up of McKinney citizens and endorsed by the voters of McKinney in a city wide election to approve the bond package.
What is your history of community involvement in the city/area?
McKinney City Council At Large 2017 to Present
Northwest Texas Legal Services-volunteer pro bono services 1994-Present
Pro Bono Attorney of the Year Collin County-1995
Children’s Sunday School Teacher First Methodist Church McKinney, Texas 1998-2019
Kiwanis Club McKinney 2002 to Present
Founder of the Collin County Teen Court Scholarship Fund-Non-Profit Corporation- 2009
Board of Directors/Chairman-Texoma Emmaus Community 2011-2014
Board of Directors-Hope School McKinney, Texas 2010 to Present
Board of Directors-Community Health Clinic, McKinney, Texas 2014-2016
Board of Directors-Cornerstone Ranch, McKinney, Texas 2015-Present
Board of Directors/Chairman-McKinney YMCA Indian Guides & Princesses 2004-2009
Leadership McKinney Class of 2016
Starter-McKinney Special Olympics Track and Field 2011-Present
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
I think I am best qualified for the position based upon the success and experience that I have had in the last four years of serving McKinney as City Councilman At Large. I’m very proud of McKinney and all that we have accomplished and all that we have been through in the last four years. If you stop to think of the issues that all of us have had to handle in the past two years alone I think everyone would have to say that McKinney has done a remarkable job under the current leadership and that we have weathered the storms very well. I believe McKinney is the best place on the planet to live and hope our children will go off to college and return to raise their families here.
