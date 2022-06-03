Every time that recent Coppell graduate Morgan Price performs a back flip on the balance beam or grips onto the uneven bars inside Texas Dreams Gymnastics, she conjures up memories of her late father, Chris.
Morgan also thinks of all the sacrifices that her mother, Marsha, has made to allow her to compete in gymnastics.
It hasn’t come without some personal heartbreak along the way.
On Aug. 6, 2009, just three weeks shy of his 36th birthday, Chris, who played in the Kansas City Royals’ farm system, died in a motorcycle accident. Five years later, Marsha relocated her family from Lebanon, Tenn., to Dallas, where she kept her late husband’s dream job alive, continuing his career in the real estate industry.
The family’s move to Texas allowed Marsha to enroll Morgan into Texas Dreams Gymnastics.
Having first started gymnastics when she was just 2 years old, Morgan has gone on to achieve plenty of success. In each of the last two years, she was crowned Texas and Region III champion, in addition to third place in the all-around event at the Women's Development Program National Championships.
On Thursday morning, Morgan announced the next step of her gymnastics journey. Surrounded by friends and family, she signed a National Letter of Intent with Fisk University, located in her hometown of Nashville, Tenn. And Fisk has history attached to it, as it is the first HBCU school to offer college gymnastics.
"It means a lot because my ancestors made HBCU schools for people like me,” she said. “I'm just honored to have an opportunity to represent the school, especially it being back in my hometown. I'm just really excited to show other HBCUs that they can have gymnastics, too. It'll be a really fun experience."
Gymnastics runs in the Price family.
In November 2021, Morgan originally committed to Arkansas, so that she could compete in gymnastics with her sister, Frankie, also a Coppell graduate. But in May, the prospect of competing for Fisk, as well as the thought of competing for the first HBCU college to offer college gymnastics, came to mind. That same month, she announced that she had decommitted from Arkansas and gave a verbal commitment to Fisk.
"It was a hard decision, but not a hard decision at the same time, just because I knew my goals and what I wanted,” Morgan said. “I'm sad that I won't be able to compete with my sister, but we are two different people and have our own goals in life. I'm really excited to go back home to Tennessee and be with my family and cheer me on."
Before Marsha continued her husband’s real estate career, she was a cheerleader while attending Vanderbilt University.
"My mom means so much to me because she has sacrificed so much for me and my sister,” Morgan said. “I'm just really excited to make her proud and be one of the first HBCU gymnasts."
While Price originally belonged in the class of 2023, her college journey can start one year earlier thanks to dual credit opportunities, which will allowed her to graduate from high school this year with college credits.
And as Morgan prepares for the move back to Tennessee, she said that her late father is looking down on her and would be proud of what she has accomplished.
"Everything that I do in gymnastics is for him,” she said. “I think about him all of the time and pray for him. I just loved him so much and miss him. I work hard every so I can make him proud."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.