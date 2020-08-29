The Celina football team’s defense no doubt had its moments during Friday’s season opener against Melissa. But when the Cardinals struck, they did so in a big way.
Melissa found the end zone five times on Friday — all on plays of at least 20 yards gained to fuel a 32-20 road win over the longtime rival Bobcats. That included 13 unanswered points on scoring plays of 31 and 60 yards over the final six minutes of the ballgame to undo Celina’s lone lead of the night.
“You can’t give up big plays. You’ve got to control them all the time,” said Bill Elliott, Celina head coach. “I thought we made a lot of plays and did a lot of good things, but giving up those big plays will get you in the end. We just had some blow-ups. It’s young players making mistakes and we’ve got to learn from that.”
Celina enjoyed some momentous strikes of its own, including with 8:20 remaining in the fourth quarter when senior Reagan Davenport found sophomore Trae Hollins on a short rollout that turned into a 51-yard touchdown reception and a 20-19 Bobcat lead — the team’s first of the ballgame.
However, every additional haymaker that landed on Friday favored Melissa.
The Cardinals struck back in eight plays, the last of which was a throw by quarterback Sam Fennigan down the seam that deflected off the hands of Celina senior Caden Knowles on a would-be interception and fell right into the waiting arms of Melissa receiver Jack Richardson, who strolled into the end zone untouched to retake the lead for the Cardinals, 25-20, with 5:39 remaining.
“Football is like life. There are going to be moments when it just doesn’t go your way, but the measure of a man is how they respond,” Elliott said. “[Knowles] came right back and went to work. You’ve got to have a short memory playing football, otherwise it’ll eat you up. Just like that play, we’ve got to put this game away.”
Celina nearly did on its following series, bulldozing its way to the Melissa 30-yard line on seven consecutive runs from either Hollins or senior Isaiah Martinez. The Bobcats then dialed up an attempt at deception by looking for another big pass on the flat, but the Cardinals’ defense promptly sacked Davenport for a 10-yard loss that later contributed to a turnover on downs with 1:08 remaining.
One play later, Melissa running back Jaylen Williams iced the victory with a 60-yard touchdown run up the count for the 32-20 final.
“Earlier, we caught them on that for a touchdown in the flat and it was there again,” Elliott said. “It’s just a young player doing something there, but we’ll be alright.”
The Bobcats totaled just 309 yards of offense in the loss, averaging just 3.02 yards per carry between Hollins (91 yards) and Martinez (66 yards) and Davenport completing just 12-of-30 passes for 167 yards an interception. Their woes manifested in the red zone twice during the first half — forced to settle for made field goals of 22 and 23 yards by Martinez for the team’s first six points of the ballgame.
It wasn’t until midway through the second quarter when Celina had a breakthrough — forcing a fumble on a strip sack that was scooped up by senior Army Ellison and returned 60 yards to the Melissa 1-yard line. Martinez cashed in on the following play to gridlock the two sides at 13-13 heading into halftime.
“They did a great job. William Pace, Wyatt Stephens and Army Ellison were up front and really started to control the game and control the line,” Elliott said. “It just got away from us in the second half.”
And when it did, a big play allowed was the culprit. After trading punts for much of the third quarter, Melissa regained the lead at 19-13 after Carlos Branch hauled in a short pass from Fennigan, broke one tackle, cut up the middle and outraced the Celina defense to the end zone for a 75-yard score and a 19-13 advantage.
That was the case early on as well. Melissa built a 13-3 first-quarter lead on touchdowns from Antonio Robinson (21-yard reception) and Braylon Brown (28-yard run), while Celina had penalties negate two separate touchdowns in the opening quarter — one on a Knowles punt return and another on a 20-yard pass from Davenport to DJ Dell’anno.
Although the end result dipped the Bobcats to 0-1 on the season, and losers to Melissa for the fourth straight year, Elliott commended the atmosphere as his program returned to a brief state of normalcy after fans masked up and filled half the home stands at Bobcat Field in compliance with the UIL’s pandemic restrictions.
“It means so much to our community — to both communities and both schools — that we could get out here and have a little bit of normalcy and get back to doing the things our kids love to do and have worked so hard for,” Elliott said. “It feels so good to be out here because just a few weeks ago, I wasn’t sure if we’d be able to do this. Hopefully we can keep maintaining so we can play every week.”
Celina looks to improve to .500 with a non-district clash Sept. 4 at Paris.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.