Hello and welcome to your newly redesigned StarLocalMedia.com website.

Since new ownership took the reins of Star Local Media on January 27 of this year, there have been a lot of new, positive changes to both the digital and print content being produced and published by the company's staff.

And another big change happened this morning with the launch of our redesigned website.

We encourage you to take the new site for a test drive, bookmark both the home page and your local market publication page, sign up for your local publication's email newsletters to never miss a story and of course follow Star Local Media and your local publication on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, where we will start giving you more behind the scenes looks at how we produce our daily online and weekly news coverage, and from our visits with readers in the market.

Finally, we would like to send a big thank you to all of the readers, local business owners and community leaders who have called, sent emails and notes and stopped us on the street or at events to tell us they appreciated the changes that are being made here at Star Local Media. It is our mission to ensure that Star Local Media serves as a connection between citizens and the news and information they need to live their daily lives, and business owners to current and future customers to help keep our business community strong.

Thank you, thank you, and enjoy the new, refreshed StarLocalMedia.com!

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com

