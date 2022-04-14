Hello and welcome to your newly redesigned StarLocalMedia.com website.
Since new ownership took the reins of Star Local Media on January 27 of this year, there have been a lot of new, positive changes to both the digital and print content being produced and published by the company's staff.
And another big change happened this morning with the launch of our redesigned website.
What's new about the redesigned StarLocalMedia.com website
Home page now a summary of top news, sports and multimedia from Star Local Media coverage area
The home page is better organized, and features the top 14 news and top 14 sports sections from across all of the 14 markets we serve. How we describe the Star Local Media coverage area to readers and our business partners is Star Local Media makes a rainbow above Dallas. We start at the west in Coppell and stretch to the north and east through Carrollton, Flower Mound, Lewisville, The Colony, Plano, Little Elm, and hit our peak in Frisco and Celina to the north. Then, we come down across McKinney, Allen and land in Rowlett, Sunnyvale and Mesquite.
Go directly to your favorite local publication in our home page navigation bar
Another notable change on the home page is the endless scroll of news from our various markets is gone… hooray! It was too difficult to navigate based on feedback we received, so if you wish to go directly to your community's news, it is as simple as clicking the Publications tab at the top of the home page. It is highlighted with a red background. It is there you can go directly to your hometown publication and find news, sports and information specific to your market.
Once you go to your local publication page, you will also notice a cleaner, simpler design and content organization. Again, we feature the top 14 news and top 14 sports stories from that specific market. We also made it easier to find and read the e-edition for each publication. Simply click the e-edition icon to the left of the publication logo at the top of the publication's home page.
Photos, photos & more photos: Find multimedia content easier on home page, publication pages
In terms of multimedia content, both the StarLocalMedia.com home page and each of the publication home pages will feature both news and sports photo galleries in a dedicated section with a black background. StarSnapshots is our news photo gallery section, while SportsSnapshots is our sports photo gallery region.
The sections will feature the four most recent photo galleries posted to StarLocalMedia.com, but you can use the red arrows in the top right of the black box to scroll through prior photo galleries as well.
One of the big changes we have made to our content delivery in the past two months is the inclusion of more photo galleries. Our reporters have made it a mission to include more local faces and places in our coverage both in news, lifestyle and sports. So, if you see one of our reporters at an event, you just might see yourself in one of our photo galleries.
New website to feature highly effective advertising opportunities
We have several news digital ad positions and a cleaner digital ad map with this new website. Our high-impact dropdown ad is our premium ad position on our new home page, along with our new Partner Content section where local businesses can tell their story through a sponsored article, photo or video delivery.
If you want to take advantage of these new positions and grow your business email Rodney Blaukat, our VP of Sales & Marketing today at rblaukat@starlocalmedia.com
Video content now easier to find on home page
Video content can be found right below the sports photo gallery section on the home page. It is our mission to increase our video content in 2022. Right now, you can see video highlights from recent soccer playoff games and also from local news events. Check back often for increased video coverage.
Desktop, laptop, tablet or mobile — we have it all covered
Of course, our website remains responsive to the device you are visiting from, and the new design greatly improves the mobile viewing experience.
And coming later in 2022 — a dedicated Star Local Media app will be available in the Apple App and Google Play stores.
We encourage you to take the new site for a test drive, bookmark both the home page and your local market publication page, sign up for your local publication's email newsletters to never miss a story and of course follow Star Local Media and your local publication on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, where we will start giving you more behind the scenes looks at how we produce our daily online and weekly news coverage, and from our visits with readers in the market.
Finally, we would like to send a big thank you to all of the readers, local business owners and community leaders who have called, sent emails and notes and stopped us on the street or at events to tell us they appreciated the changes that are being made here at Star Local Media. It is our mission to ensure that Star Local Media serves as a connection between citizens and the news and information they need to live their daily lives, and business owners to current and future customers to help keep our business community strong.
Thank you, thank you, and enjoy the new, refreshed StarLocalMedia.com!
