*Biju Mathew
Place: 6
Occupation: IT Professional
Number of years in city: 15
What is the biggest issue facing the city, and how would you address it?
The origination versus destination sales tax rule change 3.334. The Texas comptroller is changing the way sales tax money will be distributed to cities. Coppell’s sales tax revenue of approximately $42 million potentially can be reduced to approximately $26 million if totally applied. This reduction will negatively impact city’s total general, Coppell Recreation Development Corporation (CRDC), infrastructure maintenance (IMF) and Crime Control Prevention budgets. The result: As a city we have to tighten our belt on all projects using these funds. City staff and council are working very hard to mitigate the effects of sales tax revenue reductions. Proactively, we put a freeze on filling 30 city positions and put hold on many capital improvement projects. Going forward, we will evaluate each project before we sign off.
Is the city spending money in the right areas? If not, what should change?
- Create a stronger Coppell by focusing on economic development to increase sales tax revenue and implementing innovative incentive programs to attract and retain business.
- Enhance a Safer Coppell by supporting our police and fire departments growth and acquisition of our multi-use trail system that citizens tell us is a priority. The ROI pays for the incentives.
- Develop a Smarter Coppell by expanding technology to the Coppell community.
What should the city do to maintain its quality of life despite financial challenges?
Upgrade neighborhoods’ infrastructure, including streets, curbs, gutters and sidewalks. Expand safe and usable sidewalks and trails connecting the community gathering places, parks, neighborhoods and other destinations of interest. Provide incentives for beautification and “greening" for the Coppell. I would support projects as ranked and voted by the Parks & Recreational Board with available budget each year.
We are not the same Coppell that we were 20-plus years ago. Traffic is on the rise. Technology is necessary. Home values are increasing. And more residents are moving to Coppell because of the exceptional community parks, recreation, location and schools. To manage growth, challenges and change, the city needs citizens who embrace service and who have served Coppell in a number of roles to use their skills to create the family community for a lifetime.
What is your history of involvement in the city?
- City Council Member, 2018-present.
- City liaison to Metrocrest Social Service.
- City liaison to the Coppell ISD.
- Vice president, Coppell Recreation Development Corporation (CRDC), for four years.
- Member of Coppell Parks and Recreation Board, for four years.
- Graduate of Leadership Coppell; 40 hours of formal training.
- Graduate of the Citizen’s Police Academy of Coppell (CPAC) & Citizens On Patrol (COP).
- Cottonwood Creek Elementary (Coppell ISD), PTO and Dad's club member.
- Coppell Rotary Club member.
- Coppell Greens Homeowners Association, school committee member and National Night Out participant.
- Facilitator for Coppell Citizens Summit, which gathered input for Coppell’s “Vision 2040.”
- Member of Marthoma Christian Church of Farmers Branch. Also attends Fellowship Church in Grapevine.
Anything else you would like to add?
If I'm given the honor to serve next three years, I will focus on:
1. The implementation of the community-driven goals for Coppell’s “Vision 2040."
2. The maintenance of Coppell's high-quality of life during budget challenges.
3. Exploration to the increase of the Homestead Exemption.
4. The enhancement of the community's health and wellness.
As a City Council member, I've supported following:
- Community-driven “Coppell Vision 2040.”
- Creation of the board, Future Oriented Approach to Residential Development.
- Creation of the Smart City Board.
- Development and implementation of the smart phone app for Police & Fire Departments.
- Building of a 4th Fire Station for community safety and maintenance of the best homeowner’s insurance rates.
- Voted to cut tax-rate for the FY2019, FY2021 budgets.
- Voted in opposition to the tax-rate increase in the FY2020 budget.
I've served as the Vice President of Coppell Recreation and Development Corporation, which is responsible for expending the proceeds of the 1/2-cent sales tax for the construction and development of numerous projects as defined by the voter approved proposition and by the City Council. During my tenure on the Board, we achieved the following for Coppell residents.
- Dog Park
- Wagon Wheel Tennis courts
- Biodiversity Center
- Old Town Park and Commons
- Kid Country enhancement project
- Andrew Brown East and West redevelopment
- Coppell Recreation Center expansion
- City Library expansion
- Life Safety Park construction
- Coppell Arts Center
