Bill Krueger
Alderman Place 2 Shady Shores Town Council
Retired Professional traveling salesman
Number of years in the town: 43 years
What is the biggest challenge facing the town, and how would you help solve it?
The biggest challenge facing the town is the building of the three bridges over South Shady Shores Road. The bridges need to be built above the floodplain of 537-foot elevation. I will push for the completion over the floodplain. The second challenge and ongoing is future growth of the town to keep it a low density quality area. The third challenge would be better and faster maintenance of all roads in town. I would also like street lighting in the very dark intersections along Shady Shores Road, Lakeshore Road and Fritz Lane.
Is the town spending money in the right areas?
I would review all budget items to ensure that taxpayer's money would be spent wisely for the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Shady Shores. I would be vocal and push for any necessary changes that would benefit the citizens of Shady Shores. I would offer my independent and conservative voice to the town council. I would like to see better transparency and fewer closed Executive Sessions at almost every monthly public meeting.
What is your history with the town?
I was elected three times in the 1980s as Alderman in Shady Shores before the town had a tax base. I am a lifetime member of the Corinth Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association (CCPAAA) class #09. Presently, I am a Board Member at Large for the CCPAAA. Shady Shores contracts police service from the City of Corinth. I am also a member of the (VIPS) Volunteers In Police Service (COP) Citizens On Patrol. COP patrol Shady Shores and Corinth in the Citizen On Patrol car as a support aid to the Police Department. For the past 2 years I have been on the (KSSB) Keep Shady Shores Beautiful Committee. I was an Assistant Scout Master with BSA Troop 140 in Denton, Texas for 10 years.
Anything else you would like to add?
I have been married to Stevonn Fecher Krueger for 49 years. We have two children, Casey Krueger Jones and Kyle William Krueger. Both children grew up in Shady Shores. I am a high energy person who likes projects done ASAP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.