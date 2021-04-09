What are the most pressing issues facing the city, and how do you plan to address them?
A city of our size and complexity has many issues that are of differing levels of importance to different citizens. As a councilman I will listen to the competing issues and act accordingly.
How do you feel about the city’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic since its inception? How do you think it should respond to Gov. Abbott’s recent executive order?
I believe that the City of Plano appropriately handled the COVID-19 pandemic response. We should reopen per the Governor’s recent executive order.
What are your thoughts on the previous Plano Tomorrow plan and its surrounding controversy?
I believe that the City Secretary errored in not accepting the initial petition to recall the Plano Tomorrow Plan. I believe we are currently on a good track with the Plano Comprehensive Plan Review committee and their forthcoming recommendations.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
I will bring a common sense, independent, fiscally conservative approach with a sprinkle of humor.
