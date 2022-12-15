The Wolverines turned in one of the best seasons in program history in the fall and Jones was one of the central figures. Jones used her natural instincts and 6-2 frame to post 178 blocks, an average of 1.6 per set, which put her among the state leaders and earned her 9-5A blocker of the year honors. Jones was also a force offensively, recording 248 kills, an average of 2.2 per game. Wakeland parlayed a strong run through non-district play into a dominant run through 9-5A, where it navigated its way through one of the toughest districts in the state and came out of it with an
undefeated 14-0 record. Even more impressively, the Wolverines dropped only three sets along the way. When they were tested, Jones came up big to keep Wakeland on track, as she recorded eight kills and five blocks in a four-set win over Lone Star, and in the five-set victory against Reedy, she amassed 11 kills and eight blocks. During the first four rounds of the playoffs, Jones tallied 33kills and 16 blocks as the Wolverines reached the regional finals for the fourth time in program history. And though the road came to an end with a hard-fought 31-29, 29-27, 26-24 loss to Reedy, Jones did all she could, tallying 12 kills and five blocks on the afternoon.
