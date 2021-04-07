Bob Duckworth
Garland ISD Board of Trustees, Place 6
Retired banker
Number of years in the district: 77 years
What is the biggest challenge facing the district and how would you help solve it?
As with so many issues that the COVID pandemic has brought to us, the return to some degree of normalcy with students and teachers for in school learning will be an ongoing challenge for everyone.
I know some do not like to talk about bond programs, however it is vital for a district such as Garland ISD to stay as current with modern facilities and teaching environments for students as we can afford. Things wear out and need a fresh coat of paint and new flooring from time to time. I believe the district is positioned financially to be able to do a moderate bond program without the need to increase the interest and sinking fund tax rate. Increasing taxes is not something I am in favor of at this time, but I am for providing the best facilities we can afford for students. Some of our student programs were left out of the 2014 bond program, and this needs to be rectified soon.
What are three priorities the board should advocate for from local lawmakers?
Funding for Garland ISD from local, state and federal funding and the wise use of those dollars.
The district and cities of the district have a strong SRO program partnership. I want to keep an open mind to other co-operative ventures that the district and the cities of the district might consider. City, county and district function on our tax dollars so anytime there can be a co-operative effort to benefit the students while saving tax dollars it should be considered.
The recent change in large numbers of unaccompanied children coming into the U.S./Texas is something state, county and local city and school district officials will no doubt be dealing with soon.
What program(s) should the district consider pursuing, expanding or eliminating?
I will always support the growth of the trades and FFA programs. Where there is community support for a program I will endeavor to be there to support those programs.
I am not knowledgeable enough of all of the programs in Garland ISD to say what should be eliminated, but will certainly be an active part of the program studies the trustees are now going through.
What are the biggest obstacles students are facing, and how would you address those?
Getting through the COVID cycle and returning the district to some sort of normalcy is a challenge for the school district and community as a whole.
The future of the educational system will be going through many challenges and changes over the coming months and years. Most likely we will not see the same educational system many of use as parents and grandparents have considered to be the standard of the educational system.
It appears many parents are choosing to switch to charter or other private schools other than the public school system. Constant monitoring will be required to track these trends.
The district is now conducting a survey related to virtual school for families of the district.
What are your ideas to address the district’s budget issues?
The financial future of the district will revolve largely around a couple of factors such as the average daily attendance of the district and how the state legislature and TEA allow school districts to be paid under their guidelines. The district is in a budget reduction program at this time and (had) a budget working meeting scheduled for March 23 to hear the Superintendent and staff present their ideas and plans for the 21-22 school year. What happens in this Texas Legislative session, much of which is unknown will no doubt present challenges to be considered in the future.
Having lived through a few tough cycles in the banking industry, it always comes down to managing with what is available without reaching any deeper into the reserves than is required. Belt tightening and running a lean ship is not fun, but is sometimes required. I know what taking a salary cut feels like and it is not fun. I am not exposing the district to do that, but I am familiar with what it takes.
What is your history of involvement in the district?
I grew up in this community, having started to school in 1951 and went through the first 10 years in Garland ISD. I graduated in 1962 from Community ISD and returned to Garland from Community High in Nevada, Texas.
I worked in the Garland community for 47 years in the financial industry and have raised many thousands of dollars over those years to support different programs of the district
My wife and I raised three children, all graduated from Garland ISD.
I have become very interested in the district and its operations over the last five or six years. My interest started from the 2014, $554.5 million bond program and the manner in which a few of the programs came out on the short end of funding from the bond funds. Due to administrative and board decisions at that and subsequent times made significant differences in funding. I would like to see those programs put back on a plan to provide our students the best learning facilities that we can afford to help them excel.
