Brandon Murden
Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees, Place 7
Occupation: Finance and accounting professional
Number of years in the district: 12
What is the biggest challenge facing the district and how would you help solve it?
We must re-establish morale amongst all district employees, students and the community, and work to return harmony throughout the district. Advocating for the teachers, students and community as a whole. What that entails is listening to all parties, being active and instrumental in taking into consideration what matters most and bringing it to the forefront.
What are three priorities the board should advocate for from local lawmakers?
*To protect funding for public schools and specifically pre-K programs despite contending with budget shortfalls due to COVID-19 pandemic and the economic recession that has accompanied it. *Revision/elimination of SB 1031 of standardized testing and converting to a comprehensive method of testing to better indicate a student’s master of the subject matter.
*Invest in technology at both the administrative and student level. An investment in technology should repay itself in the long run, reducing tedious tasks and increasing productivity
What program(s) should the district consider pursuing, expanding or eliminating?
*Definitely a need to pursue mental health related programs post COVID-19 due to the impact kids and teachers have incurred
*A focus on homelessness/impoverished kids and establishing programs and funding to address (e.g. free lunch for all, expanding safe place facilities, etc.)
What are the biggest obstacles students are facing, and how would you address those?
Focusing on a post COVID world:
*Safety is an obstacle, we must institute a mitigation strategy aligned with the guidance of the CDC, NIH and others as we work toward full face to face this fall.
*Mental health is another obstacle. We must ease the minds of the kids re-entry back into the schools by placing emphasis on the social aspects exercises, coping with depression tactics, giving them the space to talk about various issues from social injustice, equality, diversity, inclusion, personal matters. This can be done by implementing counselors, mentor programs, life coaches.
*Encouraging additional programs and college readiness to prepare them for adulthood. I feel we don’t offer enough opportunities to facilitate growth for the students.
What are your ideas to address the district’s budget issues?
Utilizing my professional background, I feel doing an in depth cost benefit analysis will help us become more lean with our spending and allocation of funds without making drastic cuts. Looking at matters of concern from the teachers, students and the community and prioritizing those expenditures while also re-evaluating our current spend.
What is your history of involvement in the district?
- My history with the district is being involved in my kids’ schools PTA but also being heavily involved in activities outside the schools in working with kids from the district. That involvement consists of mentorship and sports little leagues that not only focuses on the sport itself but life skills.
