Brian Livingston

Place 6 (Incumbent)
Commercial banker
Years lived in Frisco: 10
What is the most important issue facing the city, and how would you help solve it?
Frisco has been fortunate so far not to suffer economic distress related to COVID-19 as badly as other cities. We must remain focused on keeping Frisco as successful post COVID-19. Our sales tax receipts remained flat to positive when we initially expected them to be down 25%, allowing us to dodge the first economic bullet, but we know we haven’t seen the worst yet. Property appraisals, especially commercial properties, will be much lower next year, and more businesses will succumb to the financial pressure.
Our EDC has already started recruiting businesses that are thriving in this new environment and helping existing businesses in need.
My City Council colleagues and I just passed a 2021 budget that will lower taxes paid by the average citizen. We must make sure that we stay focused on the conservative financial management that has allowed us to be successful.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
The city of Frisco operates very efficiently and provides a great product at a very low tax rate (remember only $0.292 of our $0.446 tax rate goes to operations with the rest covering voter-approved debt). One of my focuses for my second term will be to work with my colleagues to significantly reduce our non-EDC/CDC incentives that I am concerned if left unchecked will lead to the general fund having future shortages resulting in future tax increases. With recent changes by the Texas legislature, I believe this will become more important to everyone than it has previously been.
Do you feel the city is developing at the right pace? What would you do to ensure the city can handle future growth?
Overall, I think Frisco is developing at the right pace. However, it would not bother me to slow down a little and take our breath. With the PGA and the Fields development starting soon, the speed at which the rest of Frisco will be developed will largely be left in the hands of private industry, as it should be. If we do decide to start limiting our non-EDC/CDC incentives, I am sure that the speed of development will slow down some naturally.
What are your ideas in addressing increased traffic in the city and the region?
The solution to increased traffic will be allowing private companies (technology, engineering and logistic companies) working with cities to solve the traffic problems, and to most likely have the cities, counties and state subsidize them to some level. Frisco must remain a welcoming and desirable city for these companies and attract the best of them to try their solutions here. DriveAI, UBER Elevate, Scooters and whatever spins out of these companies will solve the traffic problems working alongside the government. To be clear, I do not think government or private industry can do this alone, but I believe private industry will make the biggest gains the quickest.
What's your history of community involvement in the city/area?
For the last three years I have had the honor to serve as your Frisco City Councilman (Place 6). I have served on the City of Frisco Budget & Audit Committee, City of Frisco Governance Committee and recently joined the City of Frisco Legislative Affairs Committee. Prior to being elected, I served as the vice chairman of the City of Frisco Board of Adjustments/Construction Board of Appeals and as a Board Member on the Frisco Convention & Visitors Bureau.
During the 10 years that my family and I have lived in Frisco, we have been involved with almost every local charity and service organization supporting them to do our part to make Frisco as strong as possible.
I have been a cancer research advocate since losing my dad and then my mom to cancer. I helped found the DFW affiliate of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, serving on the executive committee for almost a decade.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
In addition to serving in the position of Frisco City Councilman Place 6 for the last three years while Frisco has been recognized as the No. 1 safest, most prosperous, best place to raise a family and fastest-growing city in the country by almost every organization in the country, I believe that my core beliefs better align with the citizens of Frisco. My core beliefs are and have always been lower taxes, less density, less government and a focus on public safety. While I am not on the Frisco ISD school board, my wife and I have donated/raised over $35,000 to support teachers and PTA over the last six years and are proud of the education our two girls are getting.
