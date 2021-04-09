*Brianna Hinojosa-Smith
Coppell City Council, Place 2
Attorney
Number of years in city: 19 years
What is the biggest issue facing the city, and how would you address it?
I think the biggest issue at this time is helping our business community with the hardships they have endured (and continue to endure) due to the pandemic. In the last year, we have lost many businesses; and many that are still in business are struggling. We need to work closely with our Chamber of Commerce, for example, to restore our economy by attracting new businesses to our community while also making sure we are helping our existing businesses survive. Revitalization of our business ‘hot spots’ is also a priority. In addition, if the Texas legislature decides to change the sales tax from being origin-based to destination-based, this will be a huge impact on the revenue we currently collect. As a result, we will need to make changes to address this change (and have already started this process).
Is the city spending money in the right areas? If not, what should change?
Yes, our city is spending money in the right areas. We have always been, and continue to be, a fiscally responsible city. Our mayor, councilmembers and staff (past and present) have done a phenomenal job in making sure that we are spending money in the right areas. First and foremost, we have spent money for our public’s health and safety. We recently opened a fourth fire station, which is strategically located to serve our residential and commercial citizens. In addition, we have allocated funds for road maintenance, incentives for new businesses, new digital water meters and a new art center, to name a few recent projects.
What should the city do to maintain its quality of life despite financial challenges?
We should continue to be a fiscally responsible city, as we have been, and continue to monitor issues that can contribute to financial challenges. Our staff does a great job of always thinking through the various scenarios of matters that impact our financial status. We, of course, want to maintain our quality of life and provide our citizens (both residential and commercial) the amenities that they want and expect from our city.
What is your history of involvement in the city?
I have served on the Coppell City Council for 13 years. I was first elected to Place 3 in 2005; I stepped down in 2012 to run for U.S. Congress. I was elected to City Council, Place 2 in 2015 and re-elected in 2018. Prior to being elected in 2005, I graduated from Leadership Coppell, participated in both the Citizens Police Academy and Coppell Emergency Response Team, and served on the Coppell Education Foundation Board. I have also served on numerous Coppell ISD boards, committees and think tanks. In addition, I served as the chairman of the board of Las Colinas Medical Center and as a board member of the Coppell YMCA.
Anything else you would like to add?
I am running for re-election to continue serving the citizens of Coppell as we continue to ensure Coppell is a great place to live, play and work. It is an honor to serve, and I hope that I will have the opportunity to serve another term.
