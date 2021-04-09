Buddy Bonner
Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees, Place 1
Occupation: Lewisville Area Chamber of Commerce
Number of years in the district: 30 years as a resident; 29 years as a staff member
What is the biggest challenge facing the district and how would you help solve it?
The biggest challenge currently in LISD is recovery from COVID and declining/stable student enrollment. COVID has created many recovery issues, chief among them a need for the remediation of student learning. Teachers continually remediate student learning by teaching and re-teaching, however, care will need to be exercised broadly to catch all students up academically through in-class instructional differentiation, tutoring during the school year, and summer school programming. Declining/stable student enrollment is a funding problem as school districts realize revenue from student attendance. Declining/stable student enrollment added to growing property assessment leads to continued placement of LISD as a recapture District causing millions of dollars to be reclaimed by Texas. Effort to increase student enrollment includes allowing more student transfers from out of district, recapturing students who live in District but attend private or charter schools, and expanding the Virtual Learning Academy to gain virtual students across Texas.
What are three priorities the board should advocate for from local lawmakers?
● Continued funding of House Bill 3 passed during the 86th legislature which rewrote school finance law and provided for teacher incentive allotments, improved learning opportunities and enhanced student outcomes, reduction of taxes and recapture, increased funding, full day pre-kindergarten and more.
● Advocacy for a more comprehensive accountability system beyond standardized testing. A revised accountability system would assess students, campuses, and districts on more than just a one day test and possibly include real world assessments, student participation in groups and organizations, volunteerism, and other activities which comprise school operations.
● Continued reform of school finance laws realized during COVID to allow districts to aggressively pursue and gain funding for virtual learning and advocate for dedicated funding for COVID-19 expenditures. During COVID, school finance laws were reformed to allow for the necessary virtual learning to occur; these guidelines should remain available through application so districts may accelerate Texas virtual learning academies for interested students, parents and staff.
● Passage of a statewide strategic plan for the provision of broadband digital services to ensure continuation of online learning across Texas. Currently, Texas has no unifying plan which was exposed during the need to transition learning during COVID. The lack of a plan and broadband services across Texas hampered student access to instruction and learning, particularly in remote areas and low-income homes.
What program(s) should the district consider pursuing, expanding or eliminating?
The district should pursue all means available to enhance revenue and reduce expenses. Enhanced revenue opportunities could come from additional student enrollment, district marketing opportunities, and other non-tax based income. Expense reduction should be determined through the revisitation of the Community Budget Advisory Committee to review district costs and make recommendations. The district should expand its Virtual Learning Academy such that additional online opportunities are provided to in district students and also position the district to recruit students across Texas to enroll virtually in Lewisville ISD. Adding students through the Virtual Learning Academy will increase revenue based on student virtual attendance. The district should cease any program or operation that does not achieve the goals of the district in educating students and providing custodial care. The district should establish a committee similar to the recent Community Budget Advisory Committee to review programs and their success in goal achievement.
What are the biggest obstacles students are facing, and how would you address those?
Following the 2020-21 school year, several obstacles will stand in the way of student learning. Recovery from COVID will be the biggest obstacle students face. Returning to school campuses, much care and consideration must be expended to assess student learning during the past year and remediate any shortfalls. Such remediation will take place in real time during in-class instruction differentiation, tutorial pull out sessions, and during summer school. Another obstacle students face which diminishes their learning is exposure to trauma. Student trauma is varied in nature and does not impact all students the same, however, schools must stand ready to assist students with instances in their lives like death of a parent, physical and sexual abuse, childhood illness, divorce, transient mobility and general neglect. Students will also need time and assistance in recovering from trauma related incidents, and the district has done a good job providing counseling and social work services to assist students and families. Student poverty provides another obstacle to student learning and success. During the 2019-20 school year, over 17,500 students were identified as economically disadvantaged. Student poverty impacts learning in a variety of ways from food scarcity, to increased family mobility, to diminished learning and enrichment opportunities. Lewisville schools must continue to provide programs and services to address the ravages of poverty including opportunities like increased counseling and social work services to families, after school learning programming like Communities in Schools, and food distribution via Lovepacs, the Food Bank of North Texas, Food for Kids and area churches.
What are your ideas to address the district’s budget issues?
The past four budget cycles, Lewisville ISD has approved a deficit budget where expenses exceed income. In two of those years, the district saved money, while during the other two, the district used its fund balance savings account to pay for expenses. Lewisville ISD is fortunate to have a very healthy fund balance, currently in excess of $160 million or roughly 30% of the general fund budget, to weather any short to moderate term financial storms. While an income/expense balanced budget should be the goal, given the size of the district’s general fund budget (in excess of $500 million), a $7 million to $10 million deficit can be absorbed at year end through unrealized expenses. For example 1.5% of the overall budget not expended during the year yields $7 million to bridge the budgeted deficit. As noted above, I would favor revenue enhancing activities like increased student enrollment, both physically and virtually through enhanced recruitment, gaining revenue via marketing opportunities, and other non-tax means. I would also support revisitation of the Community Budget Advisory Committee to gain community and staff input on areas for expense reduction. Opportunities exist to increase revenue and trim spending and should be pursued after discussion and review.
What is your history of involvement in the district?
I am a veteran public educator with three decades of experience as a teacher, school leader and district administrator. As a staff member, I have been involved in all aspects of student learning and growth and development (classroom teacher), school leadership of two middle school campuses (assistant principal and principal) and more than twenty schools in the Lewisville High School feeder pattern (Central Zone Leader), and all functions of staffing and employee support and growth (assistant superintendent of Employee Services). I have also been involved in a variety of professional endeavors in the district through committee work on professional learning opportunities like New Administrator Leadership Academy, Assistant Principal Conference, and New Employee University, District Leadership Team and various work groups like Bond Committee, Community Budget Advisory Committee, Academic Calendar Committee, Superintendent Teacher Council, and Extracurricular Code of Conduct.
Finally, I served as liaison to a number of third party organizations on behalf of the district including State Board of Educator Certification, Texas Workforce Commission, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Office of Civil Rights and Child Protective Services. I have additionally been involved with the district over three decades as a resident of Lewisville, Highland Village and Flower Mound, dad and bonus day of five children who attended district schools, homeowner and taxpayer and community volunteer with Lewisville Noon Rotary, Special Abilities North Texas, Highland Village Parks and Recreation Board and Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.