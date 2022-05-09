The field for the 2022 AT&T Bryon Nelson this year is full of big names, so if your plan is to sit at your favorite hole or two and watch all of the golfers play through, look for this names on the leaderboard.
Will Zalatoris
With a FedEx Cup ranking of 19, Will Zalatoris might be one to watch to win on Sunday at the Nelson. He is averaging rounds of 70 this season, and has five top 10 finishes under his belt already but no titles. His best finish came at the Farmers Insurance Open, second place. Will McKinney be home to Will's first tour win in 2022? Maybe?
Bubba Watson
He is 43, and is a few years removed from his best seasons, but Bubba is still a fan favorite after winning The Masters back in 2014. Without the other "Lefty" in the field, Watson will be the swinging southpaw to watch.
Tommy Fleetwood
One of my favorites on the tour these days is Tommy Fleetwood. The England native ranks 81st in the FedEx Cup standings, and his best performance this year to date is a tied for fifth finish at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play event, which was held in Austin earlier this year, so he obviously likes to play in the Lone Star State.
Matt Kuchar
Another one to watch is Matt Kuchar to get his first win of the tour season at TPC Craig Ranch. He has a second place finish at the Valero Texas Open (again, likes playing in the Lone Star State), and a third at the RBC Heritage. He enters after finishing seventh at the Well Fargo, and will need to improve upon his greens hit in regulation (9 of 18) in the final round if he wants to hoist the trophy on Sunday in McKinney.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
