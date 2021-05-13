Star Local Media is looking for a Multimedia Recruitment Advertising Consultant- Inside Sales to sell our expanding product line of Digital, Web, Print and Social Media products and services.
In this role, you will have the ability to provide recruitment solutions, products and services to customers locally. Our focus is on helping employers & employees connect through our Digital, Web, Print, & Social Media products.
This role is a great fit for someone that loves all things digital and an excellent opportunity to capitalize on your sales personality and grow in a sales career.
The compensation package includes base pay plus commission and incentives that increase with achieving/exceeding established sales goals along with full benefits.
Responsibilities
· Identify and Qualify potential opportunities for new business while maintaining relationships with existing recruitment accounts, including recruitment agencies
· Understand clients' business, audience & develop personalized solutions for clients, ensuring they receive their desired ROI.
· Generate new sales initiatives.
· Manage relationships with clients to ensure they receive best-in-class service.
· Identify opportunities for cross-sell & up-sell.
· Consistently meet established goals
Apply now or email resume to hr@starlocalmedia.com.