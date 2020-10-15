Carrollton City Council members agreed to continue talks to establish a Property Assessed Clean Act (PACE) Program for the city, but would not commit to anything.
Mayor Kevin Falconer said Tuesday’s unanimous vote was not a formal adoption but an intent to move forward.
Councilmember Glenn Blanscet said he is “not completely sold” on this program and wants to have the opportunity to hear from the public and gather more information.
“There’s a lot we don’t know about this program,” said Councilmember Steve Babick.
Babick added that the council is “bound to do nothing more but absorb information” on a program that could provide a stimulus for Carrollton businesses.
City documents state the 83rd Regular Session of the Texas Legislature enacted the PACE Act. The act enables local governments to allow owners of commercial, industrial and multifamily residential buildings of five or more units to impose assessments on the property to repay the financing of permanent improvements intended to decrease water and energy consumption.
The document adds the enactment of the program would further the goals of energy and water conservation of the city without cost to the public.
City Attorney Meredith Ladd said the PACE Act was enacted in 2015 and amended in 2017. She added the city would partner with a third-party administrator, or work internally, to allow borrowers to have lower energy rates through a set percentage of financing of improvements.
Ladd said the city could select a program administrator at a later date if it decides to move forward with the program. She added that while Denton County has the program, participants cannot “double dip,” as improvements are capped at 25% of eligible costs of qualified improvement.
She added the program administrator would determine if the project qualifies, and the city set forth requirements for the administrator to follow.
Council approves grant program
Carrollton City Council members approved a resolution for the city manager to execute an agreement for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program (JAG).
Carrollton will receive $9,106.84 in JAG funds.
The program allows states and local governments the ability to support activities that prevent and control crime and improve the criminal justice system.
Since 2005, JAG combined the Byrne Formula and Local Law Enforcement Block Grant program, with a single funding mechanism that simplifies the administration process for grantees.
Carrollton is in Dallas County for administrative governance, and Dallas County is designated to receive 30% of the funds allocated to cities falling into “disparate funding allocation” category.
