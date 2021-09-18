Hebron High School

Hebron High School was placed on a “hold and secure” while Carrollton PD investigated a threat made to the school.

 File photo

Hebron High School and Hebron High School 9 underwent a “hold and secure” while the Carrollton Police Department investigated a threat received at Hebron High School on Monday.

Carrollton police clarified that campuses were not on "Lock Down". "Secure and Hold" means students must stay in their classrooms, but learning continues.

“All students and staff are safe, and we are now returning to our regular schedule,” Principals Amy Boughton and Amanda Werneke said in a statement at 11:30 a.m.

Boughton said law enforcement remained at Hebron High School for the rest of the day.

“I am proud of the way our students and staff responded to this brief disruption to our normal schedule, and I am grateful for the quick response from our staff and the Carrollton Police Department to ensure the safety of our campus,” she said.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments