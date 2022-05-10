Carrollton Crime Blotter Graphic

Carrollton Police Department officers responded to two reports of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two reports of aggravated robbery in the past seven days, according to community crime map information.

At 3:15 p.m. May 3, officers responded to an aggravated robbery incident at a grocery supermarket on the 2100 block of N. Josey Lane. 

A day later, at 6:56 p.m., officers responded to a report of an aggravated robbery at an apartment building on the 2700 block of E. Trinity Mills Road.

The two aggravated assaults with deadly weapon incidents took place at 8:21 p.m. May 6, at a business located on the 3000 block of N. Josey Lane, and at 10:35 p.m. May 7, at a residence on the 3000 block of N. Josey Lane.

Other incidents of note the week of May 3-9 were:

- At 10:25 p.m. May 3, officers responded to a report of an aggravated robbery of an individual at an apartment complex on the 3500 block of Timberglen Road.

- At 8:30 a.m., May 5, officers responded to a report of a home burglary and forced entry at an apartment residence on the 17800 block of Vail Street.

- At 4:58 p.m. May 4, a report of theft of property more than $2,500 but less than $30,000 was taken at an apartment complex on the 4100 block of Belt Line Road.

- At 3:30 p.m. May 6, a report of a burglary at a speciality store was taken on the 200 block of S. Denton Tap Road.

- At 3:55 a.m., a home burglary was reported on the 4200 block of Colton Drive.

- At 9:36 p.m., a theft of property report was taken at a business on the 1200 block of E. Trinity Mills Road.

- Less than 4 hours later, a theft of property report was taken at a drug store/doctor's office/hospital on the 4300 block of N. Josey Lane.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments