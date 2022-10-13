The Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce presented the 2022 Mayors’ Forum on Thursday, Oct. 13 to discuss the challenges, the growth, and the future of the Metrocrest region.
The forum was moderated by Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce’s CEO Hayden Austin and featured Town of Addison Mayor Joe Chow, City of Carrollton Mayor Steve Babick, and City of Farmers Branch Mayor Robert Dye.
This was the final forum for Mayor Chow and Mayor Dye, but Mayor Babick plans to run again and serve the City of Carrollton in the future if re-elected.
The first topic covered during the forum was the influx of businesses coming into the Metrocrest area and which of those industries have been booming and its effect on the cities.
“We all rise and fall with the tide,” Mayor Babick said. “All of us will rise with the tide. So, if Carrollton is doing well, it’s in part because the whole Metrocrest Region – Farmers Branch, Addison, Carrollton – are all doing well. Specifically in Carrollton, we’re in the middle of a renaissance as I call it and our best days are ahead of us.”
The business industry is what is helping Carrollton thrive, Mayor Babick said. There are several information technology companies coming into Carrollton, manufacturers in the city are booming as things are bouncing back from the pandemic, and occupancy rates are at an all-time high for businesses.
“The record number of people that have left their jobs since the beginning of the pandemic shows little to no signs of abating,” Austin said. “One in five workers plan to quit their jobs in 2022 and 2023, according to one of the largest surveys of the global workforce.”
This data led Austin to his next question to the panel, which was to address the hiring and retention for employers in the mayors’ cities and what the region is doing to advocate for businesses on retention.
Mayor Chow led the answer to this question, stating that the younger generations are becoming the major part of the workforce and have a different mindset than previous generations. He said the main goal is to make sure the cities are accommodating younger generations in the workforce.
Moving forward in the forum, Austin directed the panel to discuss business advocacy.
“60% of employers had job openings that lasted longer than 12 weeks,” Mayor Dye said. “75% of those employers believed it was so tough to hire because of a skills gap. So, what are we going to do to train, enhance, and keep people?”
Mayor Dye said that Farmers Branch had spent almost $2 trillion on education and workforce training annually and was losing about $160 billion annually in terms of productivity because of these lost jobs. He said the community is going to do what it can to provide training to allow more people access to higher paying jobs.
The conversation moved toward sales tax, with Mayor Babick explaining that sales tax is a huge issue.
“Every one of these three cities, and Coppell included, stand to lose $10 to $20 million per year of funding from sales tax by basically taking from us and sprinkling it out in terms of small bits to all the cities,” Mayor Babick said.
Carrollton has cut the tax rate for the ninth straight year and wants to focus more on infrastructure in the city.
“Infrastructure is clearly one of those things that we have to invest in,” he said “It's our roadways, it's our walkways, alleys and so forth. They really make Carrollton the community that families and businesses want to call home.”
To end the forum, Austin asked the panel what was one action item the mayors had taken on to make a difference in their city in the coming year.
Mayor Chow answered first, saying that he wanted to find a well-qualified city manager to continue the excellent management Addison has experienced.
Mayor Babick answered next.
“I commit to the people in this room, to our community, to our staff, and our counsel to continue to be that voice of reason, that steady hand, to continue to focus on the details, to continue to have the big picture in mind, but always take care of the basics,” he said.
Mayor Dye closed out the Q&A, expressing his appreciation for being able to serve as mayor for two terms despite his age.
“A few of the things that I'll leave you with that I'm most proud of that are coming up within the next year that I do want to share with you all is Joya Park,” he said. “It will be the new crown jewel of Farmers Branch.”
The park will be a night park, which can also be used during the day, but is mainly focused on being used year-round because of its all-inclusive glow playground that comes alive at night with interactive glow features. The park does not have an official opening date yet.
