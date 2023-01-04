Trinity Mills development

 City of Carrollton

The 2022 is now in the rearview mirror, so it's time to see what Carrollton residents can expect in the year ahead as Carrollton Mayor Steve Babick and Lewisville ISD Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp address what to look forward to in 2023.

“There are many new and exciting initiatives coming to Carrollton in 2023, such as the updated residential infrastructure program and the development at Trinity Mills Station,” Carrollton Mayor Steve Babick said. “The Residential Infrastructure Subdivision Enhancement program, or R.I.S.E. for short, was created to aid in revitalizing neighborhoods in our community built in the 1970s and 1980s that may benefit from some infrastructural refreshments. Trinity Mills Station is a 25-acre mixed-use residential and commercial development located at I-35E and the George Bush Turnpike. Rollouts of the first phase include a 6-story Class A office building and mixed-use Live, Work, & Play development with a 3-acre public park Esplanade.”

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

