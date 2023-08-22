Given a full offseason to work with for the first time since he was hired as Hebron head football coach in June 2022, John Towels III used the phrase “paying the price” to motivate the Hawks as they tackled spring ball and summer strength and conditioning workouts.
Hebron was in the playoff chase until the final week of last season. The Hawks had a chance to grab the fourth seed from District 6-6A with a win over Lewisville and a Coppell win over Plano. While Hebron received help from Coppell, Lewisville completed its undefeated run through 6-6A with a 31-17 victory over the Hawks. Plano wrapped up its first playoff berth since 2017 but 5-5 Hebron was forced to watch the postseason from home.
With five starters returning on each side of the ball, Hebron will look to a mix of returners, as well as newcomers that played either a limited role or on junior varsity last season, to give Towels III his first postseason berth as Hawks head coach.
Hebron rising junior linebacker Bo Onu is back to anchor the Hawks defense. Named the 6-6A defensive newcomer of the year for the 2022 season, Onu recorded 77 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four pass breakups, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and one touchdown.
PREVIEW SPONSORED BY (article resumes below ad):
The Hawks’ strength will be on defense. Hebron will be particularly strong up front with juniors William Cole, Daylon Owens, Hudson Hill and Clay Lindmark leading the way in the trenches. Senior safeties Connor Dean and Dylan Goodrich, and senior defensive back Garrison Blair bring plenty of experience to the Hawk secondary.
Offensively, there are battles at the skill positions. Senior Evan Enderlin and juniors PJ Crayton and Eli Mitchell look to earn the starting job at quarterback, a position that was held last season by Braxton Baker. The Hawks will operate by committee at both running back and wide receiver after they lost 941 rushing yards from Bryson Spriggs and more than 1,900 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns between alums Trenton Bronaugh, Case Holleron and Micah Greene.
Towels III has been impressed by sophomore Tyler Hoke, senior Hudson Brock, junior Sheldon Armor and junior Kaden Randle. Brock is expected to move to slot receiver after playing at running back last season.
Featured Local Savings
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.