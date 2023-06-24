3 Nations Brewery 1.png

Ever since 3 Nations Brewery opened in 2015, it’s developed a reputation for bringing life back into North Texas cities.

Originally inspired by Great Britain, Germany and Belgium, 3 Nations Brewery founder Gavin Secchi’s brewing philosophy has garnered several awards and accolades. 3 Nations is now being recognized as a place for everyone’s enjoyment and an epicenter of city revival.

The fermentation chambers at 3 Nations Brewery in Carrollton.
The Mug Club at 3 Nations Brewery in Carrollton.
Inside 3 Nations Brewery in Carrollton.
The patio at 3 Nations Brewery in Carrollton.
The tap room at 3 Nations Brewery in Carrollton.

Martin Friedenthal is a summer 2023 intern for Star Local Media, focusing on reporting in The Colony, Little Elm, Lewisville and Carrollton.  

