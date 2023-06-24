Ever since 3 Nations Brewery opened in 2015, it’s developed a reputation for bringing life back into North Texas cities.
Originally inspired by Great Britain, Germany and Belgium, 3 Nations Brewery founder Gavin Secchi’s brewing philosophy has garnered several awards and accolades. 3 Nations is now being recognized as a place for everyone’s enjoyment and an epicenter of city revival.
When the city of Carrollton needed something to fill an abandoned grain shed, 3 Nations became a suitable business for the space.
“We’d been studying what to do with that building,” said Josh Giles, Carrollton’s development program manager. “People had been kicking around all sorts of goofy ideas (…) and a brewery was a fundamental change and the first use of its kind, so it was groundbreaking in that way.”
3 Nations managing partner John Royer felt the brewery had potential downtown since they were outgrowing their Farmers Branch location.
“Carrollton used to be a bit sleepy,” said Royer. “I think we’ve helped lift the activity (…) I would call it a revival of the historic area downtown.”
The brewery has many non-alcoholic activities that the locals have come to appreciate, Royer said.
On Tuesday nights, in partnership with the city of Carrollton, the brewery hosts a cornhole league. Wednesday, they have Beer Hall Bingo, and on Thursday, there are trivia nights where 40 to 80 teams compete on topics ranging from general knowledge to Disney, National Parks, "Grey’s Anatomy" and Adam Sandler. On weekends there’s Karaoke and live music.
“We’re just a community center (…) bring your dogs and your family out,” Royer said. “It’s crazy fun.”
On the alcohol front, 3 Nations has a lot to offer. They recently launched “Symbol Brewing,” which is a more sophisticated craft beer and is for people who want the latest styles in beer, Royer said.
For exclusive perks, customers can become a member of the brewery's Mug Club, which includes discounts on beer and merchandise, an annual Christmas party and getting your name on a mug that hangs in the brewery’s main taproom.
Instead of letting the pandemic determine the outlook of their beer business, 3 Nations opened their own restaurant, Biergarten Grill, during a difficult period for the hospitality industry.
“TABC (Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission) required [us] to serve food like a restaurant to stay in business,” Royer said. “We adapted and opened an on-site food service that has grown to a full-grown kitchen."
Their success caught the attention of Joey Grisham, economic development officer for the city of Anna.
“Ultimately, we were looking for a concept that would help catalyze our downtown, and 3 Nations fit that best,” Grisham said. “What they helped bring into Carrollton is really neat, and we believe they will help do that in Anna.”
Beyond Frisco and McKinney, situated between North 75 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway, Anna is considered the next ‘boomtown’ in the DFW metroplex, according to TheRealDeal.
Anna, now one of North Texas’s top ten fastest-growing cities, is also expected to double in population reaching 45,000 people by 2030, based on numbers from The Dallas Morning News.
“We felt like it was a great growth area, and kind of had the clientele that we seemed to have done well with: young families, family-oriented people, people that have dogs and kids, and people that just like good beer,” Royer said.
Though a long way from Carrollton, Royer said building another location in Anna will allow them to extend their brand and give people an opportunity to get to know them.
Currently in its training and construction phase, 3 Nations Anna offers similar activities to Carrollton, but smaller. Anna will have the capacity for about 300 to 400 people, while the Carrollton facility can hold anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000 people.
At 5,580 square feet, it’s by no means a small operation, but the production side of the business – where beer is produced for other restaurants, bars and pubs, as well as grocery, liquor and wine stores – will remain in Carrollton.
Both locations, however, have a knack for making use of seemingly old buildings packed with history. The facility in Carrollton was a former 1950s grain shed and silo that now borders several antique shops, a photography store and classic restaurants like Babe’s Chicken and Twisted Root Burger.
The South Powell Parkway location adjacent to Anna’s city hall and fire department was a bank and then became the city's police and accounting building before 3 Nations took over.
“Cops to Hops” will be the name of its first Anna beer in honor of the building's momentous transition from a police station to a brewery, Royer said after reading a Facebook post that commented the exact phrase, in response to their announcement.
“If you can’t have fun at a brewery, then you just can’t have fun,” Royer said.
3 Nations Anna’s official grand opening will be on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 101 S Powell Pkwy, Anna, TX 75409. For more information visit www.3nationsbrewing.com.
