Cooler weather is finally here and Halloween is right around the corner. Take a look at five events this week going on in Lewisville and Carrollton that help celebrate the fall season including festivals, movie showings and more.
Castle Hills Fall Festival
The annual Castle Hills Fall Festival is back at the Castle Hills Village Shops on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. This year’s festival will feature a pumpkin patch and decorating station benefiting the Hebron High School Choir, a carnival ride, bounce house, obstacle course and face painting. Two lucky guests will get to go home with a fall-themed gift basket. The event offers fall-themed, family-friendly activities and is free and open to the public.
‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’
The Lewisville Grand Theater presents a film screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Friday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. Ticket holders under 17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian since the film is rated R. Costumes are welcome and audience participation is encouraged at different times during the film. Tickets for the show can be purchased online at www.LewisvilleGrand.com.
Art exhibition opening celebration
Continuing events at the Lewisville Grand Theater, there will be a reception and performance to celebrate the opening of two art exhibitions: The World As I See It and Dia de Los Muertos on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. There will be a special multi-disciplinary performance event in the Black Box Theater at 6:30 p.m. in connection with the Dia de los Muertos exhibition as well as interactive art activities and live music throughout the event. An awards ceremony will occur at 8 p.m. for artworks included in The World As I See It.
‘Ghost Town’
The City of Carrollton is hosting “Ghost Town” in Historic Downtown Carrollton on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be candy, crafting and carnival games, as well as a movie showing of “Casper” and a costume contest. The costume contest will take place at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
‘Coffee with A Cop’
Residents are invited to grab a cup of joe at “Coffee with A Cop” on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Parks Coffee Roastery and Café. This come-and-go event doesn’t feature any agenda or speeches, just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know your neighborhood officers. For more information about Coffee with A Cop, visit www.cityofcarrollton.com/police and select Programs & Resources.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
