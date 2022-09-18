There’s a wide range of things to do in The Leader communities this week from highly-anticipated annual events to small-group library activities. Take a look at the list below to finalize your weekly plans.
Lewisville Western Days
This Friday, Sept 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24, Lewisville Western Days returns. The festival will include live music, a variety of vendors, a tamale eating contest and new this year, the USA Mullet Championship will be on site. The event is from 5 to 11:30 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. Admission to the festival is free prior to 7 p.m. both days. After 7 p.m., admission is $15 for everyone except for children 12 and younger, who are always free.
Flower Mound Library hosts resin pendant class
Join the Flower Mound Public Library on Monday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. to learn how to make a resin pendant. Craft teacher Sharon Oels Martyn and Library staff will demonstrate how to make a resin pendant for attendees. The class is for anyone ages 14 and older, but registration for the event is required. For those interested, you can go to www.flower-mound.com/libraryevents to register.
Cooking with Culture
On Thursday, Sept. 22 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., join the Flower Mound Public Library for a cooking demonstration. This week, the “Cooking with Culture” class will make a Korean Japchae, a noodle dish. Attendees will hear about the cultural significance of the country’s popular dish while also learning how to cook the delicious meal. Samples for the meal will be provided. Registration is free, but required for those who want to attend.
Square Deal Days in Downtown Carrollton
Square Deal Days is a pop-up event in Historic Old Downtown Carrollton with several opportunities for the community to get involved. The event is hosted by the Shops of Downtown Carrollton, which include the restaurants, merchants and business owners located in and around Downtown Carrollton. There are three opportunities for the community to attend this event, once this upcoming weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, once on Oct. 15 and once on Nov. 19. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Cowboys & Chrome Car Show
The Cowboys and Chrome Classic and Custom Car and Truck Show is this Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. This one-day event will feature cars and trucks that can compete for Best of Show Fomoco, Best of Show G.M., Best of Show Chrysler, Best of Show Import, Best Paint, Best Engine, Best Interior, Best Club Participation and Best Individual Display. The event will be in Downtown Lewisville and is free and open to the public. There is a $20 registration fee if you want to enter your car into the contest.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
