There are plenty of activities to satisfy your artistic side this week with opportunities at the Lewisville Grand Theater or Downtown Carrollton. Take a look at the activities listed to help finalize your plans for the week.
Pan Pastel Art Workshop
The Visual Art League of Lewisville is presenting a Pan Pastel Art Workshop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Lewisville Grand Theater. Artist Mari-Ann Keyser will lead the two-day workshop focused on Pan Pastels the first day and all things pastel the second day. Supplies will be provided, but attendees may bring their own if they have them. Registration is required and can be done at www.visualartleague.org.
Acoustic Songwriter Challenge
Another Lewisville Grand Theater event this weekend is the Acoustic Friday’s Songwriter Challenge on Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. in the Black Box Theater. Everyone is invited to this event whether you are a seasoned pro or new to the stage for the venue’s quarterly Songwriting Challenge. This event is free and participating songwriters may perform their songs on acoustic instruments or a cappella, but must follow the theme “Mystery.” Songs must be written specifically for the event and it is free and open to the public.
National Night Out
The Carrollton Police Department is participating in National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 4. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. More information can be found on the City of Carrollton’s website.
Carrollton Artisans Market
The Carrollton Artisans Market continues this upcoming Sunday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2722 N. Josey Ln. Four Seasons Markets promotes the sale of artisanal goods at the market from more than 30 vendors. A full list of vendors can be found on www.fourseasonsmarkets.com. The event is free and open to the public.
Saturdays on the Square
This “Saturdays on the Square” in Carrollton, the city is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. There will be live entertainment, games, crafts and more in Downtown Carrollton from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and located at 1106 S. Broadway St. Carrollton.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.