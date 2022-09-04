If you’re looking for a jam-packed week this week, there are several opportunities for community building in Carrollton, Lewisville and Flower Mound. Listed below are just a few events this week for locals to engage in.
The 2nd Annual World on Wheels Food Truck Rally & BBQ Competition is happening this Labor Day at the Josey Ranch Athletic Complex in Carrollton. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, local communities are invited to try food from over 30 food trucks and immerse themselves in the festivities. There will be a wide variety of vendors, athletic competitions, pet adoptions, live music, face painting and much more. Admission to the event is $15 per carload or $5 per person.
If you have not already visited, the “Hue” Group Exhibit is on display until Sept. 17 at Msanii HOUS Fine Art gallery in Carrollton. The exhibit features artists from Texas, California, Illinois, Tennessee and South Africa. The goal of the event is for the artists to explore self, community and culture as they share their perspectives on what “Hue” means. The art gallery is open from 6 to 9 p.m. on Fridays and 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
Lewisville’s Skatetember Bash & Market is happening this Saturday, Sept. 10, from noon to 8 p.m. The community is invited to come out and compete in contests, raffles and shop from a wide variety of vintage markets. There is also slated to be skate competitions, live music and food vendors for the locals to enjoy. The event will be at Incite Skateboarding in Lewisville.
Carrollton seems to be the place to be this upcoming week, scheduled to host its 2nd Annual Chili Cook Off from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Along with the Chili cook off, there will be a dessert contest and silent auction. For those wishing to participate, there is a $15 registration fee if paid in advance or $20 at the door. If you are interested in tasting or being a judge, the fee is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. The event is at the American Legion Post 597.
The Flower Mound Parks and Recreation staff are headed over to the Community Activity Park Outdoor Water Park to celebrate Labor Day and invite locals to join. A variety of activities are spread throughout the day from 1 to 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5. Admission is between $4 and $8 or free with a CAC membership.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
