A variety of activities this weekend are geared toward artistic endeavors, such as art shows, book sales, and local classes. Take a look below at the events that are keeping Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville residents occupied this week and weekend.
Free exercise classes
Each week, free exercise classes are offered in Wayne Ferguson Plaza with no class size limitations or reservations needed to attend. On Wednesday at 6 p.m., there are yoga classes offered by Blue Anjou Yoga Studios, on Thursday at 6 p.m,, there are pilates classes offered by Audrey Green-Redier, and on Saturday at 9:30 a.m., there are Tai Chi Ch’uan Essential classes offered by Lowell Johnson. Classes are open to all skill levels, but encouraged to bring their own equipment and wear comfortable shoes.
Classic Car and Truck Show
The Fall Classic Car and Truck Show is happening on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will showcase a number of vehicles and is free and open to the public. The show will be at the Castle Hills Village Shops and is an annual event that features classic cars and trucks, several with the latest technology. There is a $10 entry fee for those interested in winning awards and prizes for their vehicle.
Book sale at Carrollton Public Library
The Carrollton Public Library at Hebron and Josey is hosting a library book sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. Children’s books, adult books, movies and music will be available for purchase and all proceeds will benefit Friends of the Carrollton Public Library to help fund programs. There will also be a book sale on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. for members only and one on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 12 to 8 p.m.
Local Student Art Show
If you have not had a chance yet to visit the Local Student Art Show at Carrollton City Hall, this week would be a great opportunity to see artwork from students in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD, Harmony Science Academy, and Lewisville ISD. The exhibit has been open since May and will go until December 30, 2022.
Button making at Flower Mound Public Library
Stop by the Flower Mound Public Library on Wednesday afternoons to learn how to make buttons with the Library’s 1.5” button maker. Each attendee is allowed to make up to 10 buttons for free and magnet supplies will be available for the usual price. The event is from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and registration is not required.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.