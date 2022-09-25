5_Things_CA_LL_FM.jpg

A variety of activities this weekend are geared toward artistic endeavors, such as art shows, book sales, and local classes. Take a look below at the events that are keeping Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville residents occupied this week and weekend.

Free exercise classes

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments