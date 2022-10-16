There’s no shortage of activities and events to do this week in Carrollton and Lewisville including festivals, art exhibits and more. Take a look at this week’s top five things to do in the area the week of October 16-23.
Multi-sensory workshop
Continuing events at Lewisville Grand is a multi-sensory workshop with John Bramblitt. The workshop is on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. and is two hours long. The artist will guide participants through creating and experiencing art using all of their senses, learning how to paint without sight and using their sense of touch while blindfolded. Registration is $40 per person and all supplies are included. Space is limited and registration can be done at www.LewisvilleGrand.com/tix.
ArmeniaFest
St. Sarkis Armenian Church in Carrollton is hosting its annual ArmeniaFest to celebrate Armenian food and culture. This is the first year the festival is being held at the new church located on 4421 Charles Street in Carrollton and is held on the third weekend of October every year. The festival is from Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23 and is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.armeniafest.com.
Lewisville Talks Series
The Lewisville Talks–City Speaker Series continues featuring Denton-based artist John Bramblitt on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. The series is meant to insight curiosity and promote meaningful conversation with its Bramblitt. The event is free, but tickets are required and can be reserved in advance at www.LewisvilleGrand.com/tix.
Mother-Son Monster Mash
The 11th Carrollton Police Officers’ Association Mother-Son Monster Mash takes place on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Creekview High School. The event will have a kid-friendly haunted house, bounce houses, games, food and drink, crafts, bingo, door prizes, and more. Online sales for the event close Thursday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m., but tickets can be purchased at the door for $17 per person. Tickets are $12 if purchased online. For more information, visit the City of Carrollton’s website.
Limited Palette art exhibit
The final day to visit the “Limited Palette” art exhibition at the Lewisville Grand Theater is this upcoming Saturday, Oct. 22. This exhibition displays art created with a limited palette, only using a few colors or paints and mixing them to achieve more colors. This creates color harmony and consistency. The exhibit is presented by the Visual Art League of Lewisville and is free and open to the public.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
