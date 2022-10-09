The fall season is here and Carrollton, Lewisville and Flower Mound are hosting plenty of fall festivities for the communities. Events this week include a Halloween concert, pumpkin patches and more. Take a look at the activities below that can help satisfy your fall needs.
Live symphony orchestra
The Flower Mound Symphony Orchestra presents “A Classical Halloween” under the direction of Esteban Rojas. The concert begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church and will feature the works of Grieg, Saint-Saens, Mussorgsky, Berlioz, and Gounod. Admission for the event is free and it is open to the public.
Perry Pumpkin Patch
The A.W. Perry Homestead Museum invites the community to its Perry Pumpkin Patch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. The museum is eager to usher in the fall season with a variety of old-fashioned games, competitions, photo opportunities and of course, pumpkins. Reservation for the event is required which includes one pumpkin per person and can be done on the City of Carrollton’s website.
Charity beer festival in Old Town Lewisville
Cloud 9 Charities is hosting Best Little Brewfest, which is a 100% charity beer festival that features over 70 craft breweries from around the state of Texas, the U.S. and the world. The event is on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Wayne Ferguson Plaza in Old Town Lewisville. Adult tickets include a souvenir tasting cup, a tasting card for 12 samples, access to retail vendors, two stages of live music, and a variety of food trucks. For more information, go to the City of Lewisville’s website.
Team Hope Walk
Participate in the Greater North Texas Team Hope Walk on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 12:30 p.m. to support the Huntington’s Disease Society of America. Thousands of families, friends, coworkers, neighbors and communities walk together each year to support the lives of people affected by Huntington’s Disease and their families. The walk will be at Mary Heads Park located at 2320 Heads Lane in Carrollton. Tickets for the event are $30 for adults and $15 for children and all tickets include a T-shirt and proceeds go toward HDSA.
Art exhibition at Lewisville Grand Theatre
If you haven’t had the chance to visit the “Limited Palette” art exhibition at the Lewisville Grand Theatre, there’s just two more weeks to see the exhibit in the Education Wing Gallery. Presented by the Visual Art League of Lewisville, this exhibit features artwork that only uses a few colors or paints and mixes them to achieve more colors. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and during public events. The “Limited Palette” exhibit will close on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
