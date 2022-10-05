Early voting for the City of Carrollton Bond Election runs from Monday, Oct. 24 to Friday, Nov. 4 and the City of Carrollton Bond Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. The last day to register to vote in this election is Tuesday, Oct. 11 and applications for Ballots by Mail (ABBMs) must be received no later than the close of business on Oct. 28, 2022.
The Bond Election has several propositions on the ballot this year. Carrollton residents have the option of voting ‘for’ or ‘against’ each proposition on the ballot. If a proposition is approved, funds will be spent only for the purposes listed. Here are five things to know about the propositions on the ballot in the upcoming election.
Street Improvements
There are several projects in Carrollton where the city is looking to do street improvements, which include sidewalks, alleys, and other traffic flow improvements. This proposition is the issuance of $102,450,000 general obligation bonds.
Some examples of projects that may be funded include Windmill Hill, Webb Chapel Road, Francis Perry Estates, Country Villas, Rollingwood Estates, Hutton Drive, Crooked Creek Drive, Cemetery Hill Road, McCoy Road, E. Rosemeade Parkway, W. Frankford Road, EW Brake, Countryside, Woodlake, Briarwyck Estates, E. Peters Colony Road, Metrocrest Drive, Old Mill Road, and Burning Tree Lane.
Specific improvements include traffic signals, turn lanes, arterial streetlights, intersection improvements, and residential streetlights. If citizens vote ‘for’ this proposition, this would mean the funds issued would be used for the items listed previously. If citizens vote ‘against’ this proposition, these street improvement projects will not take place.
Public Safety Facility Improvements
This proposition is brief as the city is looking for the issuance of $8,800,000 general obligations bonds for public safety facilities improvements. Carrollton is looking to fund the reconstruction of a fire station in town, which has the estimated cost of $8,800,000.
If citizens vote ‘for’ this proposition, this would mean the funds issued would be used for the reconstruction of the fire station in Carrollton. If citizens vote ‘against’ this proposition, the new fire station reconstruction will not take place.
Parks and Recreation Facilities Improvements
The third proposition on the ballot is for Parks and Recreation Facilities Improvements. This proposition would be for the issuance of $18,900,000 general obligation bonds for parks and recreation facilities improvements.
Examples of the projects that may be funded include Rosemeade Recreation Center improvements, Oak Creek Tennis Center improvements, McInnish Athletic Complex improvements, and A. W. Perry Homestead Museum improvements. The estimated cost for these improvements is $18,900,000.
If citizens vote ‘for’ this proposition, this would mean the funds issued would be used for the items listed previously. If citizens vote ‘against’ this proposition, these parks and recreation facility improvement projects will not take place.
Animal Shelter Facilities Improvements
Next on the ballot is animal shelter facilities improvements. The proposition is asking for the issuance of $4,800,000 general obligation bonds for this cause. Examples for this project include a variety of animal shelter improvements, which are not specifically outlined at this time.
If citizens vote ‘for’ this proposition, this would mean the funds issued would be used for animal shelter facility improvements. If citizens vote ‘against’ this proposition, the animal shelters in Carrollton will not be eligible for improvements.
Trail Improvements
The final proposition on the ballot is for trail improvements for the issuance of $2,000,000 general obligation bonds for city trail improvements. An example of a project that may be funded is the trails through T.C. Rice Park, which will cost an estimated $2,000,000.
If citizens vote ‘for’ this proposition, this would mean the funds issued would be used for trail improvements through T.C. Rice Park. If citizens vote ‘against’ this proposition, the trail improvements will not occur.
Project scope, location and cost estimates are subject to change at any time and were determined based on the information currently available.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
