Early voting for the City of Carrollton Bond Election runs from Monday, Oct. 24 to Friday, Nov. 4 and the City of Carrollton Bond Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. The last day to register to vote in this election is Tuesday, Oct. 11 and applications for Ballots by Mail (ABBMs) must be received no later than the close of business on Oct. 28, 2022. 

To determine where to vote, residents are encouraged to visit the county’s website or refer to their voter registration certificate card. For Dallas County residents, visit www.dallascountyvotes.org, for Denton County residents, visit www.votedenton.gov, and for Collin County residents, visit www.collincountytx.gov/elections.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

