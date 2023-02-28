Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce held their 53rd Annual Awards presented by Thomas Reuters on Friday, Feb. 24 at the Carrollton Conference Center. Awards winners included local business owners, first responders, and outstanding citizens from Addison, Farmers Branch, and Carrollton.
Thomson Reuters was the presenting sponsor for the event and had the opportunity to speak on how the company is partnering with agencies across the world to solve complex and meaningful problems.
Thomson Reuters Senior Product Marketing Manager Krista Wagner presented at the luncheon and gave some background information on the company as well as how the Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce has helped assist them in learning more about the economy in the area.
“We are on a mission to help professionals advance their business and gain competitive advantage with the trusted answers only we can provide,” Wagner said. “Our company encompasses technologists, accountants, editors, lawyers, and everything in between from all over the world. Thomson Reuters appreciates the partnership that the Metrocrest Chamber has provided our company and its employees over the past few years, that has helped us grow stronger and build deeper roots in this community.”
The first awards given during the event was the Rising Star Award, which mayors from each respective city presented to a community member. The town of Addison presented Ken Schmidt, development services director for the town of Addison, the first Rising Star Award for the afternoon. The City of Carrollton presented Susan Thomas from the Covenant Church in Carrollton the next Rising Star Award. And the city of Farmers Branch presented Jawaria Tareen, chief of staff for the city of Farmers Branch the final Rising Star Award.
“As we think about this Rising Star Award, it’s hard to just pick one person,” Carrollton Mayor Steve Babick said. “Our council deliberates on this and gives it very careful consideration. Having been a part of this selection for many, many years, I'm always impressed by the talent and the volunteers that we have throughout Carrollton and I think that any member out there can certainly be classified as a rising star, but the council continues to consistently seem to get it right and as I think about the volunteers that we have, and I think about Susan Thomas, who is our rising star award winner. I think about the best of what Carrollton has to offer, and itt's that attitude, it's that smile, and so forth.”
First responders from each city were recognized at the event on Friday and were acknowledged by their respective chief of police. First responder award winners included Officer Jacob Chambers from the Town of Addison, Officer Muszaab Monier from the City of Carrollton, and Assistant Fire Chief Shannon Langford from the City of Farmers Branch.
Carrollton Police Chief Roberto Arredondo has not been in his position for very long, but spoke very highly of first responder recipient Monier.
“I’ve been here about eight weeks and when I was announced on the position, I started getting these end-of-shift reports, these summaries, and one name kept coming up with just outstanding work in getting drugs and guns off the street," Arrendondo said. "The fact that this officer has been so instrumental in taking guns and drugs off the street just tickles me to be able to recognize him today.”
Monier was hired by the Carrollton Police Department in 2021. He came to Carrollton after completing his undergraduate studies at the University of North Texas at Arlington and spending a few years traveling the world. In just the first three months and 2022, Monier filed 25 felony criminal cases and 23 misdemeanor cases and in just under six months, and took 25 guns off the streets of Carrollton.
Continuing the awards, Businesswoman of the Year was Darby Merriman from Keller Williams Realty; Dave Oldfield Ambassador of the Year was Cody Duffy from Rogers Healy and Associates; and Milburn Gravley Citizen of the Year was Karen Hunt from Frost Bank.
Local businesses included El Rincon Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar who won Small Business of the Year and Sam Pack’s Five Star Ford Chevrolet won Large Business of the Year.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
