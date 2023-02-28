53rd annual awards 2.jpg

Local members of the Addison, Farmers Branch, and Carrollton communities gather during the Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce 53rd Annual Awards presented by Thomson Reuters.

 Arianna Morrison / Star Local Media

Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce held their 53rd Annual Awards presented by Thomas Reuters on Friday, Feb. 24 at the Carrollton Conference Center. Awards winners included local business owners, first responders, and outstanding citizens from Addison, Farmers Branch, and Carrollton.

Thomson Reuters was the presenting sponsor for the event and had the opportunity to speak on how the company is partnering with agencies across the world to solve complex and meaningful problems.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

