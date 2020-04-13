As of 10 a.m. April 13, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 65 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 1,788. The 32nd death from COVID-19 was reported of a woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in area hospital and had additional underlying health conditions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, most (69 percent) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third (30 percent) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
“Today’s numbers may be artificially low due to some labs being closed yesterday. #SaferAtHome is working because the vast majority of the people of North Texas are making good personal responsibility decisions. Keep it up and together we will #FlattenTheCurve,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found at www.dallascounty.org/covid-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.