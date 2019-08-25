A chance to make a difference: Blalack principal talks education, what led him into his career

Keith Davis was recently selected to serve as Blalack Middle School’s newest principal. Before taking on the role, Davis served in many different positions, including assistant principal at Ranchview High School and principal of Heather Hill Elementary School in Flossmoor, Illinois. Davis received his bachelor’s degree from Eureka College, his master’s degree from DePaul University and his doctoral degree from Saint Louis University. Davis said he is passionate about assisting students in academic and socio-emotional growth, and he looks forward to working with the students, families, staff and community of Blalack Middle School.
Where did you grow up?
I was born and raised in Peoria, Illinois by my beautiful mother along with four brothers and my sister.
What brought you to C-FB ISD?
Our family transitioned from Chicago to Texas due to my wife, Maxine, being offered an assistant professor position at the University of Texas at Arlington in the Department of Social Work. After an interview with C-FB ISD, I knew this was home.
How does it feel to be selected principal of Blalack?
It feels great to have the pleasure and honor to come help continue the wonderful academic excellence and achievement at Blalack. The staff, families and community are welcoming and have me excited for this new school year and to make it the best year yet.
What do you hope to accomplish in your new role?
I hope to assist Blalack in its academic and socio-emotional growth and in continuing to pursue academic excellence. I believe that every child has unique characteristics and deserves a secure, caring and stimulating atmosphere in which to grow and mature emotionally, intellectually, physically and socially. It is my goal that we at Blalack give them the environment that will facilitate this growth.
What got you into the education field?
I got into the field of education (as cliché as it may sound) to make a difference. So many educators made a difference in my life, and I wanted to do the same in the lives of the next generation of scholars.
In your opinion, what's one issue facing public educators today?
I believe public educators are working very hard to develop individuals that can compete academically and intellectually to compete in the global job market. However, funding has all ways been a central problem in ensuring educators have everything to compete. I believe C-FB ISD is ahead of the curve in this area. We have leadership who is willing to do what’s best for students regardless of the financial cost.
What keeps you motivated?
My motivation comes from knowing that in one school year, I have 174 days to make a difference and 1,156 lives to positively affect, which gives me 201,144 chances to do so.
What would you say is your greatest accomplishment so far?
My greatest accomplishment is twofold. The first part is my marriage to my beautiful wife and better half, Maxine Davis. The second part is being a father to my sons Keith Jr. and Eli. In education, I was able to assist Urban Prep Academy for Young Men-West Campus to achieve 100 percent acceptance to four-year universities and college. As a leader, I am proud of assisting in the development of several master teachers in Missouri and Illinois.
What's the best advice you've ever received?
Be true to yourself.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I love to watch movies. Some even say I should become a movie critic. I love all genres of movies.
How do you unwind after a long day?
I like to watch television (sports, comedies, dramas, etc.), write poetry and listen to music.
If you weren't in education what else do you think you'd be doing?
I would probably be a practicing defense attorney for at-risk youth.
